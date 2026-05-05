Sentinel to Sell Spectrum Safety Solutions' Autronica Division

Strategic Divestiture of Global Leader in Fire, Smoke, and Gas Detection Solutions

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising midmarket companies, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell Autronica Fire and Security, a standalone unit of its Spectrum Safety Solutions platform, to MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA), a global leader in safety products and technology. The transaction is valued at approximately $555 million.

Headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, Autronica is a designer, manufacturer, and supplier of fire detection, gas detection, and alarm systems for many critical infrastructure, energy, and maritime applications. Autronica holds numerous regulatory certifications for harsh environments, with a mission to protect life, environment, and property.

Sentinel acquired Autronica in 2024 in a carveout of Carrier Global Corporation's industrial fire business, now Spectrum Safety Solutions. In March 2026, Sentinel also agreed to sell Spectrum's Marioff division, a provider of high-pressure water mist fire suppression solutions, to private equity firm Inflexion. The divestitures of Autronica and Marioff position Spectrum to focus on its U.S.-headquartered detection and monitoring businesses, Det-Tronics and Fireye.

"We appreciate Sentinel's support and strategic guidance over the past two years," said Sindre Utne, Autronica's CEO. "Their partnership helped us scale thoughtfully and expand geographically while staying true to our culture and commitment to excellence."

"We're proud to have partnered with Sindre and the entire Autronica team," said Eric Bommer, Sentinel's Co-Managing Partner. "It's been rewarding to participate in the company's growth and development. Autronica is well positioned to continue its impressive growth trajectory as part of MSA Safety."

Sentinel's experience in industrials includes investments in Alemite (industrial lubrication equipment and components); Chromalox (commercial and industrial electric heating products and systems); ECM Industries , NSI Industries , and Power Products (electrical products); IEP Technologies (systems and services that suppress, isolate, and vent combustible dust or vapor explosions); and RotoMetrics (rotary tooling products).

Citi and J.P. Morgan are serving as exclusive financial advisors to Sentinel, and Kirkland & Ellis is providing legal counsel.

About Sentinel Capital Partners

Sentinel is a leading midmarket private equity firm. Working collaboratively with portfolio companies, Sentinel offers operational resources and strategic advice that help its management teams solve challenges, capitalize on opportunities, and build stronger, more valuable businesses. Sentinel also provides junior capital solutions as a minority investor.

Sentinel focuses on niche markets across the business services, consumer, healthcare services, and industrial sectors. Since its inception in 1995, Sentinel has raised more than $11.2 billion of capital. To learn more, please visit sentinelpartners.com.

About Autronica

Autronica, headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, is a leading innovator and provider of fire and gas detection systems. Serving the maritime, oil & gas, infrastructure, and industrial sectors, Autronica's mission is to protect life, environment, and property through cutting-edge safety technology and dependable service. For more information, visit https://www.autronicafire.com/.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is a global leader in the development, manufacture, and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems, and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product portfolio includes fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, self-contained breathing apparatuses, industrial head protection, and fall protection devices. MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide and is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit https://us.msasafety.com/.

Contact: Roland Tomforde

Broadgate Consultants

212-232-2356

SOURCE Sentinel Capital Partners