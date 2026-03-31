Sentinel Capital Partners to Sell Spectrum Safety Solutions' Marioff Division

Strategic Divestiture of Global Leader in High-Pressure Water Mist Fire Protection Systems

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising midmarket companies, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell Marioff, a standalone unit of its Spectrum Safety Solutions platform, to Inflexion, a European private equity firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Vantaa, Finland, Marioff is a leading global provider of high-pressure water mist fire suppression solutions. Its proprietary HI-FOG® technology protects life, property, and business continuity in applications where fire risk, uptime requirements, and asset protection are critical. Marioff serves customers in more than 70 countries across marine segments, such as cruise, navy, and commercial vessels, and land-based segments, including data centers, energy and industrial facilities, and complex buildings.

Sentinel acquired Marioff in 2024 in a carveout of Carrier Global Corporation's industrial fire business, now Spectrum Safety Solutions. The divestiture of Marioff positions Spectrum to focus on its market-leading detection and monitoring businesses Autronica, Det-Tronics, and Fireye.

"Sentinel has been an excellent partner over the past two years," said Juha Ilvonen, Marioff's CEO. "Their support and long-term perspective helped us exceed our goals."

"It's been a privilege working with Juha and Marioff's talented management team," said Eric Bommer, Sentinel's Co-Managing Partner. "Marioff is a special business with a bright future. We look forward to seeing their record of success continue with their new partner, Inflexion."

Sentinel's experience in industrials includes investments in Alemite (industrial lubrication equipment and components); Chromalox (commercial and industrial electric heating products and systems); ECM Industries , NSI Industries , and Power Products (electrical products); IEP Technologies (systems and services that suppress, isolate, and vent combustible dust or vapor explosions); and RotoMetrics (rotary tooling products).

J.P. Morgan and Citi were the exclusive financial advisors to Sentinel, and Kirkland & Ellis provided legal services.

About Sentinel Capital Partners

Sentinel is a leading midmarket private equity firm. Working collaboratively with portfolio companies, Sentinel offers operational resources and strategic advice that help its management teams solve challenges, capitalize on opportunities, and build stronger, more valuable businesses. Sentinel also provides junior capital solutions as a minority investor.

Sentinel focuses on niche markets across the business services, consumer, healthcare services, and industrial sectors. Since its inception in 1995, Sentinel has raised more than $11.2 billion of capital. To learn more, please visit sentinelpartners.com.

About Marioff

Marioff provides water mist fire protection systems to marine, energy, infrastructure, data center, and commercial building end markets. The company offers a suite of solutions covering the fire protection lifecycle, including system design, engineering, manufacturing, installation support, and lifecycle service and maintenance. With a global footprint spanning Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and Asia, Marioff serves a diversified customer base through direct sales and a broad channel partner network. Marioff employs about 660 people and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland. For more information, visit http://www.marioff.com/en.

About Inflexion

Inflexion is a private equity firm that partners with management teams to invest in and grow high-quality businesses across Europe. The firm focuses on midmarket companies across a range of sectors, including business services, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Inflexion provides capital and strategic support to drive international expansion, operational improvement, and value creation. Inflexion is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.inflexion.com.

Contact: Roland Tomforde

Broadgate Consultants

212-232-2356

SOURCE Sentinel Capital Partners