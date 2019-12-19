Sentinel Trust Announces Officer Promotions and New Shareholders

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Trust Company, LBA, one of the nation's leading boutique wealth management firms and multi-family offices, is pleased to announce several officer promotions effective January 1, 2020:

Julie A. McCaughey , JD, is promoted to Managing Director, General Counsel and Director of Human Resources, Shareholder.

Anne-Lise A. Wiegand , CPA, is promoted to Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer, Shareholder.

Kelsey R. Giltner , JD, is promoted to Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Officer and elected as a Shareholder.

Richard A. LaFont , CPA, is promoted to Vice President, Senior Relationship Officer.

Todd A. Burchett , CFA, FRM, CAIA, Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer, is elected as a Shareholder.

Damon L. Drouet , MBA, Vice President, Senior Systems Manager, is elected as a Shareholder.

G. Ryan Hypke , CFA, Vice President, Portfolio Manager, is elected as a Shareholder.

Phyllis L. Joe , JD, LLM, Vice President, Lead Wealth Planner, is elected as a Shareholder.

"We are proud to recognize these exceptional individuals," remarks Lissa S. Gangjee, President and CEO. "Each has contributed an immense amount to the firm for the benefit of our clients. We are grateful for their dedication and delighted with their continued success."

Sentinel Trust Company, LBA is an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office that provides comprehensive wealth and succession planning, fiduciary, investment management, philanthropic, and family office services to a select group of affluent families and their closely held entities and foundations. Founded in 1997 as the successor to two 40-plus-year old single-family offices, Sentinel Trust currently serves more than 30 multi-generational families nationwide and is responsible for approximately $4.3 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019. To learn more, visit www.sentineltrust.com.

Lissa S. Gangjee, JD, CFP®, President and CEO

Executive Assistant: Amor M. Joseph | d: 713.559.9589 | info@sentineltrust.com

