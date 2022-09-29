SentinelOne and Perception Point Partner for Unparalleled Advanced Threat Protection and Rapid Remediation Across Principal Attack Vectors

The integration consolidates, simplifies, and boosts advanced threat prevention and incident response across the organization's endpoints, emails and cloud collaboration channels

TEL AVIV, Israel , Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perception Point , a leading provider of advanced threat protection across digital channels, today announced that it has partnered with SentinelOne ( NYSE:S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, to provide customers unparalleled advanced threat detection and rapid remediation across enterprise endpoints, email, and cloud collaboration channels.

SentinelOne Singularity XDR unifies prevention, detection, and response into a single platform driven by patented machine learning and intelligent automation. Perception Point isolates, detects and remediates all threats across the organization's main attack vectors, including email and cloud collaboration channels, from a single platform.

Perception Point's integration with SentinelOne offers users the unique ability to simplify and consolidate protection across these attack vectors, and rapidly remediate any threat autonomously across them. Joint customers benefit from:

Rapid remediation with additional triage from Perception Point's managed Incident Response service

Reduced workloads on the SOC team by up to 75% , simplifying and shortening containment time

"The threat landscape is only becoming more complex with attacks threatening organizations across multiple vectors," said Orit Shilvock, VP Sales at Perception Point. "We're excited to partner with SentinelOne to protect users from all threat types across their most used communication channels - endpoints, email, cloud collaboration apps, and cloud storage. The integration consolidates and simplifies threat prevention and remediation, boosting our customers' security posture while reducing the SOC team's workloads."

"SentinelOne is committed to enabling choice and flexibility for our customers with Singularity Marketplace," said Ruby Sharma, Head of Technology Ecosystem, SentinelOne. "Partnering with Perception Point brings together leading detection and response capabilities to address threats across endpoint, email, cloud and collaboration attack surfaces."

Perception Point's advanced threat protection solution is now available on the SentinelOne Singularity Marketplace .

Read here for more information about the joint SentinelOne and Perception Point solution.

