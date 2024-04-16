Sentra Expands Advisory Board with Appointment of Cybersecurity Veteran Robert Bigman

Former CISO for CIA and Cybersecurity Consultant Brings Deep Understanding of

Threat Landscape to Cloud-Native Data Security Company

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentra , a leader in cloud-native data security, today announced that the company has appointed Robert Bigman , cybersecurity consultant and former chief information security officer (CISO) at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), to its advisory board. Bigman brings more than 30 years of experience as a pioneer and expert in the protection of classified data and will advise Sentra on its ongoing mission to protect data, no matter where it travels, against constantly emerging cyber threats.

Sentra's cloud-native data security platform detects and remediates critical data security risks across organizational data estates, integrating DSPM, DDR and DAG for heightened security posture, breach prevention and compliance. More recently, Sentra announced Sentra Jagger , the industry's first Large Language Model (LLM)-assistant for cloud data security. Bigman's appointment as advisor expands Sentra's U.S. presence and ensures the company's alignment with industry demands and standards around data-centric security.

"Having deep experience fortifying cyber defenses against elite hackers and cultivating robust cybersecurity frameworks for sustainable protection, Robert brings an unmatched perspective to Sentra's advisory board," said Yoav Regev, co-founder and CEO of Sentra. "Thanks to his experience with the CIA, he brings not only valuable insight into the data security challenges companies face in the AI era but also greater guidance to Sentra's customers on issues of governance and compliance."

After serving in the CIA for 30 years, Bigman founded 2BSecure in 2012, a privately held information security consulting company where he serves as President. Bigman also works as an independent consultant, partnering with governments and Fortune 50 corporations worldwide to bolster defenses against threat actors. Bigman serves on the advisory board for the National Cyber Security Hall of Fame.

"I know first hand multi-cloud data security in the AI era is an ongoing problem for organizations worldwide and proper data security posture management should be at the top of every CISO's to-do list," said Robert Bigman, newly appointed advisory board member at Sentra. "Sentra takes a unique approach to remediating the most business-critical data security risks. I'm eager to help Sentra advance its vision to offer the market only the very best DSPM and DDR solutions available."

Sentra's advisory board also includes Jason Chan, former vice president of information security at Netflix; Shaun Marion, vice president and chief information security officer at McDonald's; Dean Sysman, CEO and co-founder of Axonius; and Dan Gillerman, Israel's former ambassador to the United Nations. Sentra will be exhibiting at RSAC being held May 6th - 9th, 2024 in San Francisco at the Moscone Convention Center in Booth 3108 in the South Concourse.

About Sentra

Sentra's cloud-native data security platform discovers, classifies, prioritizes and remediates the most business-critical data security risks for organizations across their data estates. Sentra ensures data is secured no matter where it is located or how it travels by automatically detecting vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, over-permissions, unauthorized access, data duplication and other security issues. By combining Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), Data Detection and Response (DDR) and Data Access Governance (DAG), the platform delivers enhanced security posture, breach prevention, compliance adherence, and streamlined remediation. The company was founded in 2021 and is co-headquartered in New York City and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit www.sentra.io.

