Sentra Expands Data Security Platform with On-Premises Scanners for Hybrid and Private Environments

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentra , the global leader in cloud-native data security for the AI era, today announced the launch of its on-premises data scanners, extending the reach of its platform beyond the cloud to hybrid and private environments. With this release, organizations can now discover and classify sensitive data stored in traditional fileshares such as NetApp ONTAP, Windows Servers and Unix systems, using protocols including SMB and NFS. The scanners also extend coverage to more than a dozen enterprise databases, including MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle and Microsoft SQL Server.

This milestone builds on Sentra's proven track record as the only cloud-native data security platform that ensures data always remains within the customer's cloud environments, and is never copied to Sentra's cloud. Now, Sentra's AI-powered classification and governance engine can be deployed in organizations that require onsite data processing, giving them the flexibility to protect structured and unstructured data across cloud and on-premises environments.

Unified Security Across Cloud and On-Premises

With the new on-premises scanners, organizations can:

Discover and classify sensitive data across fileshares and databases with the same AI-driven accuracy available in the cloud

Detect and protect exposure of critical data moving between on-premises and cloud environments

Strengthen adherence to industry and government compliance frameworks

Safeguard against exposure risks introduced by GenAI platforms, copilots and AI agents

Empowering Channel Partners

For channel partners, these advancements create new opportunities to deliver hybrid data security solutions that meet customers where they are, whether fully cloud-centric, entirely on-premises, or anywhere in between. Partners can now offer a single, unified data security platform that provides consistent visibility, classification and governance across the full data estate.

"Organizations shouldn't have to compromise on data security just because their sensitive information lives in different places," said Yair Cohen, VP Product and Co-Founder of Sentra. "With our new on-premises scanners, customers gain unmatched flexibility to secure structured and unstructured data wherever it resides, whether in the cloud, hybrid, or private — while partners can unlock new revenue streams delivering the most comprehensive data security platform on the market."

About Sentra

Sentra is the global leader in cloud-native data security for the AI era, pioneering critical data protection that transforms how enterprises safeguard their most valuable asset: data. Unlike traditional data security solutions that offer fragmented protection, Sentra delivers comprehensive critical data security that automatically safeguards both regulated data and proprietary intellectual property across complex multi-cloud and hybrid environments.

The platform's industry-leading DSPM, breakthrough AI Data Security (DSPM for AI) and Automatic Labeling and Remediation capabilities create an intelligent defense system that proactively identifies and neutralizes risks before they impact business operations. By combining advanced data discovery at petabyte scale, precise classification, automated governance, and intelligent threat response, Sentra empowers organizations to confidently leverage AI and data innovation while maintaining uncompromising security.

Recognized by Gartner and trusted by global enterprises, Sentra's cloud-native data security platform transforms critical data protection from a security liability into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.sentra.io .

