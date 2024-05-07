Sentra Expands Data Security Capabilities to Tackle Rapid Data Sprawl Across The Entire Data Estate

Sentra DataTreks™ and On-Premises Support Delivers Stronger Security and Comprehensive Visibility with Deep Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentra, the cloud-native data security platform leader, today announced Sentra DataTreks™ and on-premises support to further help enterprises determine when sensitive data travels between environments, eliminating unwanted risks and exposures. These new capabilities elevate Sentra's core Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and Data Detection and Response (DDR) platform by enabling users to promptly address emerging threats and ensure regulatory compliance. Showcased for the first time this week at the RSA Conference , these capabilities offer organizations ironclad security and holistic visibility with deep insights across their entire data estate.

Statista predicts that the total global volume of data is set to explode over the coming years, amounting to an expected 181 zettabytes by 2025, which is up from just two zettabytes in 2010. Given its rapid multiplication and movement, the pervasive data sprawl in hybrid environments makes it challenging to effectively protect an organization's most sensitive data. To keep pace, Sentra's cloud-native platform provides customers with a cybersecurity and risk mitigation solution that enables continuous visibility of those movement patterns, and then identifies whether such movement is authorized and ensures the data retains appropriate security posture. This is a critical step in protecting the data accordingly, enforcing proper hygiene, and understanding which movements should be allowed.

"Everyday, organizations strive to secure sensitive data by keeping it within carefully defined and secure environments, but given the increasingly rapid proliferation of data, this is not reality," said Yoav Regev, co-founder and CEO at Sentra. "These two new capabilities address this problem by connecting the dots for security teams who continually evaluate data risks and threats so they can prioritize remediation efforts and ensure regulatory compliance. As a result, security can truly move like data."

Giving Context to Data

Through an interactive contextual map view, DataTreks™ offers security teams insight on data similarity and movement across the entire data estate. When combined with other behaviors like access, security posture and threats, teams are able to better understand and manage the full effect of sprawl in structured and unstructured data. DataTreks works by identifying similar data through a variety of comparison methods including file hash, schema, and entity match as data is transformed and proliferates between disparate environments–whether on premises or in the cloud.

Through rich data context, DataTreks allows users to investigate flow views by account, by region or by hosting service. Teams also can see exactly where data resides and if it was duplicated, transformed or moved, helping analysts make quicker, more accurate risk management decisions to ensure responsive governance, risk and compliance (GRC).

Data perimeter alerts – customers are alerted when sensitive data moves outside of a protected environment, such as from production to development;

– customers are alerted when sensitive data moves outside of a protected environment, such as from production to development; Guidance and recommendations – users can see the result of an ETL process that inadvertently created hidden exposures and toxic data combinations, and obtain advice on appropriate actions to take; and,

– users can see the result of an ETL process that inadvertently created hidden exposures and toxic data combinations, and obtain advice on appropriate actions to take; and, Compliance violations – by identifying if customer personal identifiable information (PII) is real or mock, DataTreks can find violations of compliance frameworks based on access controls and cloud entitlement context.

Broader Security to Keep Pace with Data Movement

Sentra is extending its cloud-native data security capabilities to classify and detect sensitive data in on-premise environments for file shares and databases. With this new expansion, customers achieve consistency across hybrid infrastructures through a unified data catalog for a complete view of assets, posture and risks. This gives users a complete picture of all data exposures, whether in the cloud or on premises, to ensure security and compliance – all without data ever leaving their environment.

Sentra's on-premises expansion supports file shares including SMB (CIFS), NFS, and FTP, and databases, including MSSQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, MySQL, Kafka and Red.

"Although there are many business benefits to rapidly moving and sharing data, there are also many concerns that arise, pertaining to privacy, compliance and security, especially as it relates to accurately tracking data movement and access" said Ken Buckler, Research Director at Enterprise Management Associates. "Through visualization of data movement and access permissions, Sentra empowers organizations to uncover and address obscure and complex use cases that have historically been difficult to manually detect and fix. Specifically, security teams are now able to automate and streamline security operations, prioritize risks, and pinpoint the actions to take across their entire data estate while keeping pace with the rapid velocity of data movement."

About Sentra

Sentra's cloud-native data security platform discovers, classifies, prioritizes and remediates the most business-critical data security risks for organizations across their data estates. Sentra ensures data is secured no matter where it is located or how it travels by automatically detecting vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, over-permissions, unauthorized access, data duplication and other security issues. By combining Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), Data Detection and Response (DDR) and Data Access Governance (DAG), the platform delivers enhanced security posture, breach prevention, compliance adherence, and streamlined remediation.

The company was founded in 2021 and is co-headquartered in New York City and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit www.sentra.io .

