Sentra Launches Microsoft 365 Copilot Security to Safeguard Sensitive Enterprise Data

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentra , the global leader in cloud-native data security for the AI era, today launched its comprehensive solution for securing Microsoft 365 Copilot Security, enabling organizations to adopt Copilot with confidence while staying compliant and safeguarding sensitive enterprise data. The solution allows organizations to prevent overexposure of sensitive data of employees and other users, discover who has access to sensitive and confidential data, and label files automatically with an integration to Microsoft DLP for M365 Copilot, ensuring Copilot adoption meets enterprise security and compliance standards.

Microsoft 365 Copilot's Efficiency Comes with New Data Security Challenges

Microsoft 365 Copilot, embedded across applications like SharePoint, OneDrive, and Teams, streamlines business processes and enhances productivity, but also presents new data exfiltration and overexposure risks. According to recent research , over 15 percent of business-critical files are exposed due to oversharing and excessive permissions. These risks are compounded by redundant, unused, stale, and trivial (RUST) data, over-permissioned access, and incomplete sensitivity labeling – all of which can amplify Copilot's exposure surface and 'blast radius'.

Sentra Brings Full Data Visibility and Control to Copilot

With Sentra solution for Microsoft 365 Copilot, organizations can leverage Sentra's platform capabilities to fully address the unique data risks with:

Discovery and Classification - cataloging and classifying all the sensitive and critical data in Microsoft 365 (including SharePoint, OneDrive and Teams)

Data Access Governance - mapping who has permission to every file with sensitive and critical data, enabling different views and filters to determine over-permissioning and enforce least privilege, and allowing sanitization and removal of unnecessary exposure

Automatic Labeling - automatically apply Microsoft Purview Information Protection (MPIP) sensitivity labels based on flexible custom business logic, identify and fix missing or incorrect labels, and integrate with Microsoft Purview DLP for Copilot

Continuous Monitoring and Remediation – Continuously monitoring and automatically remediating missing or incorrect MPIP sensitivity labels, ensuring consistent and accurate M365 Copilot DLP governance.

"Microsoft 365 Copilot is quickly becoming an integral part for all organizations' workflows, which shouldn't come at the expense of data leaks or overexposure of data," said Yair Cohen, VP Product and Co-founder of Sentra. "Sentra's data security platform gives security teams full visibility and control over their data assets in Microsoft 365' so their organizations have the freedom to innovate without unnecessary risks."

About Sentra

Sentra is the global leader in cloud-native data security for the AI era. Sentra's mission is to empower organizations to securely leverage data in new ways — while setting the gold standard in data security through efficient scanning, accurate classification, robust data privacy, and streamlined regulatory compliance.

Sentra ensures data is secured no matter where it travels by automatically detecting privacy and security risks, ensuring cyber resiliency, protecting from insider threats and data loss, enabling responsible AI, reducing data sprawl and related costs, and strengthening data access permissions. It achieves this by intelligently discovering and accurately classifying sensitive data at petabyte scale, proactively managing security posture, enforcing granular access controls, and swiftly detecting and responding to threats. For more information, please visit www.sentra.io .

