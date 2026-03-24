Sentra Launches the Only Scalable Google Workspace Gemini Security to Protect Sensitive Data from AI Risk

Gemini data readiness assessment helps organizations confidently adopt AI assistants while maintaining data governance and compliance

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentra, the cloud‑native data security platform that secures sensitive data at petabyte scale to deliver AI‑data governance and continuous compliance, today announced the launch of its solution for securely adopting Google Workspace with Gemini. The new capabilities address Gemini adoption risk and give organizations an AI‑ready data foundation by addressing the four core risks of AI assistants:

Shadow and unused sensitive data becomes Gemini‑searchable . When Gemini is enabled, any file a user can access—including forgotten, obsolete, or abandoned content—can suddenly be surfaced through natural language prompts. Sentra discovers and classifies sensitive data across Google Workspace (Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides), uncovers redundant and abandoned content, and prioritizes cleanup so high‑risk files are removed before Gemini rollout.

. When Gemini is enabled, any file a user can access—including forgotten, obsolete, or abandoned content—can suddenly be surfaced through natural language prompts. Sentra discovers and classifies sensitive data across Google Workspace (Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides), uncovers redundant and abandoned content, and prioritizes cleanup so high‑risk files are removed before Gemini rollout. Over‑permissioning becomes Gemini‑scale overexposure . Excessive sharing and broad group memberships mean Gemini can legitimately surface far more data than any individual should see, greatly increasing the blast radius of a compromised account or insider threat. Sentra maps identities and groups to sensitive data, detects org‑wide exposure, risky shared drives, stale links and external sharing, and guides least‑privilege remediation based on both sensitivity and breadth of access.

. Excessive sharing and broad group memberships mean Gemini can legitimately surface far more data than any individual should see, greatly increasing the blast radius of a compromised account or insider threat. Sentra maps identities and groups to sensitive data, detects org‑wide exposure, risky shared drives, stale links and external sharing, and guides least‑privilege remediation based on both sensitivity and breadth of access. Incorrect or incomplete labels undermine guardrails . When labels are missing, stale, or wrong, Gemini and DLP policies cannot reliably distinguish truly sensitive information from harmless content, causing both silent exposure and broken guardrails. Sentra uses high‑accuracy classification and business context to determine and auto‑apply Google Drive sensitivity labels at scale, then continuously detects unlabeled or mislabeled content so DLP and Gemini controls stay effective as data changes.

. When labels are missing, stale, or wrong, Gemini and DLP policies cannot reliably distinguish truly sensitive information from harmless content, causing both silent exposure and broken guardrails. Sentra uses high‑accuracy classification and business context to determine and auto‑apply Google Drive sensitivity labels at scale, then continuously detects unlabeled or mislabeled content so DLP and Gemini controls stay effective as data changes. Sensitive data leaks via AI‑generated output. Without strong guardrails, Gemini responses can synthesize and restate sensitive information from multiple sources into a single output that users can easily copy, forward, or paste into new systems. By making Drive labels a reliable enforcement signal, Sentra enables Google Workspace DLP policies used by Gemini to prevent protected content from being processed or surfaced directly in generated emails, documents, summaries, and chats, while still allowing safe references via links and citations.

"Rolling out Gemini across Google Workspace means giving an AI assistant access to everything your users can reach, including forgotten files, overshared drives, and unlabeled sensitive data," said Yair Cohen, Sentra co‑founder and VP Product. "Sentra gives organizations the visibility and controls to fix that before Gemini goes live, with in‑place scanning, automated labeling, and least‑privilege enforcement—all without moving data outside your environment."

Unlike traditional data security tools that focus primarily on cloud infrastructure and structured data, Sentra delivers dedicated, in‑place security for both Google Workspace with Gemini and Microsoft 365 with Copilot, scanning data directly within the customer environment to support data residency and compliance requirements across HR, legal, finance, R&D, IT, and intellectual property workloads. Sentra's efficient scanning architecture requires up to 10x fewer API calls than conventional approaches, helping organizations control cloud costs as they scale their AI initiatives.

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About Sentra

Sentra is the global leader in cloud-native data security for the AI era, pioneering critical data protection that transforms how enterprises safeguard their most valuable asset: data. Unlike traditional data security solutions that offer fragmented protection, Sentra delivers comprehensive critical data security that automatically safeguards both regulated data and proprietary intellectual property across complex multi-cloud and hybrid environments.

The platform's industry-leading DSPM, breakthrough AI Data Security (DSPM for AI) and Automatic Labeling and Remediation capabilities create an intelligent defense system that proactively identifies and neutralizes risks before they impact business operations. By combining advanced data discovery at petabyte scale, precise classification, automated governance, and intelligent threat response, Sentra empowers organizations to confidently leverage AI and data innovation while maintaining uncompromising security.

Recognized by Gartner and trusted by global enterprises, Sentra's cloud-native data security platform transforms critical data protection from a security liability into a secure competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.sentra.io.

SOURCE Sentra