Sentra Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Cloud data security startup announces strategic partnership to strengthen cloud data security and accelerate global go-to-market strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentra, a cloud data security company, today announced at the RSA Conference, that it has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

This partnership will serve joint customers by giving them full visibility and knowledge of the sensitivity of every datastore and data asset across their AWS cloud environment, to eliminate shadow data, reduce data storage costs, and avoid compliance infringements.

"At Papaya Global, our customers' most sensitive information is at the heart of everything we do, making cloud data security an essential aspect of our business," said Nitai Sarna, Director of Information Security at Papaya Global. "As a customer of both AWS and Sentra, this partnership makes perfect sense as it builds on each company's core strengths to deliver effective and secure managed and unmanaged services and tools."

This strategic partnership arrives at a time when organizations are challenged by a high degree of fragmentation in cloud platforms, making it difficult for security teams to maintain data visibility and perform accurate risk assessments. Together, Sentra and AWS will give joint customers a new, data-centric approach to properly secure constantly moving, fragmented data in the cloud.

Sentra's acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program enables the company to meet customer needs through collaboration with the AWS Sales organization. Close collaboration with the AWS Sales team enables Sentra to provide better outcomes to AWS customers, as AWS ISV Accelerate Partners and the AWS team work together.

Sentra is certified in Foundational Technical Review (FTR), Well-Architected Framework Review (WAFR) and Relational Database Service (RDS) Ready. The solution is now available for purchase on the AWS marketplace.

Created and led by experienced entrepreneurs and veteran leaders of the Israel Defense Forces' Unit 8200, Sentra raised a total of $53M of funding in January 2023 to meet the demand for data security in the cloud. The company also announced the addition of Shaun Marion, vice president and chief information security officer (CISO) at McDonald's, to its advisory board.

"In the last decade, securing data in the cloud has quickly become an urgent priority for organizations, however, enterprises are still challenged to get it right," said Yoav Regev, co-founder & CEO at Sentra. "Security should enable business growth, not slow it down. By partnering with AWS we will help organizations take control of their data and harness it for efficiency, collaboration and greater business success."

Sentra is exhibiting at the RSA Conference this week in San Francisco in Booth N6577. To learn more about the Sentra and AWS partnership, visit the company's partner page.

About Sentra

Sentra is a data security platform that helps organizations discover and remediate the top data security risks in their public environments. Sentra automatically detects if sensitive data is vulnerable due to misconfigurations, over-permissions, unauthorized access, data duplication or other security issues. The company was founded in 2021 and is co-headquartered in New York City and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit www.sentra.io.

Media Contacts:

Brianna McGarry

Bateman Agency for Sentra

[email protected]

+1-717-881-6123

SOURCE Sentra