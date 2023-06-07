Sentra Launches ChatDLP Anonymizer Browser Extension to Avoid Sensitive Data Leaks in Public Language Models

New feature allows organizations to automatically redact sensitive information from ChatGPT and Google Bard prompts

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentra , the cloud data security leader, today announced Sentra ChatDLP Anonymizer , a new feature that redacts Personal Identifiable Information (PII) from ChatGPT and Google Bard prompts. ChatDLP enhances organizations' data security by minimizing the vulnerability of critical data, enabling enterprises to leverage the advantages of new technology to drive business growth while keeping their most sensitive data secure. By implementing Sentra ChatDLP Anonymizer, organizations can ensure compliance with key privacy frameworks such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), mitigating the risk of sensitive information being ingested into public large language models (LLM). This further reinforces Sentra's core mission of providing end-to-end data security no matter where it sits in a technology stack.

The advent of generative AI platforms has introduced a new level of risk to individual users and organizations, potentially compromising the security of valuable information. While LLMs have already proven to be beneficial to productivity, their capabilities also raise real concerns about data privacy and security. Sentra's ChatDLP engine uses Sentra's core capabilities as a Data Posture Security Management (DSPM) platform, offering comprehensive visibility for enterprises to gain a thorough understanding of their data and its security measures. ChatDLP provides the ability to ensure with high accuracy that no sensitive data will be leaked from an organization to ChatGPT or Google Bard, enabling organizations to embrace these technological advancements with the proper guardrails.

"Both ChatGPT and Google Bard have already proven to be industry-altering productivity tools, and have the potential to disrupt millions of everyday tasks," said Ron Reiter, co-founder and CTO at Sentra. "However, in the race to capitalize on the power of this emerging technology, organizations are taking on new security and data privacy risks. Over the past few months, we were encouraged by a number of CISOs and security professionals to develop and deliver ChatDLP Anonymizer as a logical extension to our DSPM platform. By implementing this innovative technology, enterprises will be able to feel confident that employees are using AI language models safely."

Sentra's ChatDLP Anonymizer leverages innovative Generative AI-based Named Entity Recognition models and regular expressions to effectively filter out sensitive information including names, email addresses, credit card numbers and phone numbers. The new feature is also available in an enterprise version that relays all ChatGPT and Google Bard prompts for redaction within the customer's cloud infrastructure. This ensures sensitive data is kept secure, and in compliance with a privacy-preserving classification engine, as well as features that provide full visibility and control.

ChatDLP is available today for ChatGPT users, and will be made available for Google Bard users beginning the week of June 12.

Sentra is a data security platform that helps organizations discover and remediate the top data security risks in their public environments. Sentra automatically detects if sensitive data is vulnerable due to misconfigurations, over-permissions, unauthorized access, data duplication or other security issues. The company was founded in 2021 and is co-headquartered in New York City and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit www.sentra.io .

