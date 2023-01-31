Sentra Raises $30 Million Series A Financing to Meet Growing Demand for Data Security in the Cloud

Standard Investments leads round with participation from Munich Re Ventures, Moore Strategic Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and Zeev Ventures

Company also appoints two new board members

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentra, a cloud data security company, today announced the completion of a $30 million Series A funding round led by Standard Investments with participation from Munich Re Ventures (MRV), Moore Strategic Ventures, Xerox Ventures and INT3 as well as existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners and Zeev Ventures. The new financing, secured just 18 months after the company was founded, brings the total capital raised to over $53 million. The company also announced that Standard Investments' Peter Marturano, technology sector head, and MRV's Oshri Kaplan, managing director, will be joining its Board of Directors.

Sentra enables security teams to gain full visibility and control of cloud data, as well as protect against sensitive data breaches across the entire public cloud stack. This funding will enable Sentra to increase its market presence, invest in its technology and partner ecosystem and, grow its team to meet the accelerating demand of Sentra's cloud-native data security solution around the globe.

"With the growing complexity of securing information in today's data-driven economy, Sentra's experienced leadership team and impressive product innovation engine make them extremely well-positioned to address this urgent need at scale," said Yaron Ben David, chief digital officer, Standard Industries. "We look forward to working with the Sentra team as they execute on the company's mission to enhance data security for cloud-driven organizations around the world."

"In the 18 months since its founding, Sentra's clear vision and operational efficiency have quickly translated into real value for customers, making its security solution critical to the modern cloud data stack," said Amit Karp, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "The need for Sentra's solution is going to continue to grow as organizations further embrace digital transformation. As a long-time investor, we have the utmost trust in Sentra's team to meet these challenges and lead the cloud data security space."

Raising the Bar for Data Security in the Cloud

By 2025, Gartner estimates that over 95% of new digital workloads will be deployed on cloud-native platforms, up from 30% in 2021. Data overload and the adoption of cloud infrastructures have transformed the way engineers and applications interact with data, which often leads to moving, duplicating, or changing sensitive data assets. The majority of business leaders simply do not know where their organization's sensitive data is, and the growth of the data attack surface leads to more sensitive data being exposed or leaked. Sentra allows businesses to regain control over their data vulnerabilities and shrink the data attack surface by finding all cloud data, classifying it according to sensitivity, and then offering actionable remediation plans for data security teams.

"As we help our customers understand and protect petabytes of data, this capital will help us accelerate our plans to enable organizations to get the most out of their data by keeping it secured at all times," said Yoav Regev, co-founder and CEO of Sentra. "This is just the beginning for Sentra. I am extremely proud of what our team has accomplished to date and look forward to achieving our shared goals in 2023 and beyond."

Fortifying Sentra's Board

The addition of Marturano and Kaplan brings tremendous value and industry expertise to Sentra's Board of Directors. Marturano leads Standard Investments' efforts in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors across both later-stage private and public markets. Serving as one of the lead investors across the cyber and insurtech sectors at MRV, Kaplan has worked with numerous early stage companies in the boardroom, and has helped them scale through partnerships and high-value growth initiatives.

Created and led by experienced entrepreneurs and veteran leaders of the Israel Defense Forces' Unit 8200, Sentra is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance and was recognized last year by Gartner as a Sample Vendor for Data Security Posture Management in the Hype Cycle™ report for Data Security 2022. For more information, please visit the website, read the company blog or follow on LinkedIn.

About Sentra

Sentra is a data security platform that helps organizations discover and remediate the top data security risks in their public environments. Sentra automatically detects if sensitive data is vulnerable due to misconfigurations, over-permissions, unauthorized access, data duplication or other security issues. The company was founded in 2021 and is co-headquartered in New York City and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit www.sentra.io.

