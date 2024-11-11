Sentra Recognized as CRN® 2024 Stellar Startup

Industry Recognition Marked by Continued Growth and Platform Innovations Built to Solve Data Security Challenges in the AI Era

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentra , the global leader in cloud-native data security for the AI era, announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company, has included Sentra on its 2024 Stellar Startups list in the Security category. This prestigious list highlights fast-rising technology vendors that are driving innovation and fostering growth in the IT channel with groundbreaking products.

Each technology vendor featured on the CRN 2024 Stellar Startups list is distinguished by their commitment to innovation and to delivering cutting-edge offerings that help solution providers distinguish themselves in today's fast-changing IT landscape. This annual list serves as an invaluable resource for solution providers making business-critical strategic decisions and exploring new technologies and services to add to their portfolios.

"Being named a CRN 2024 Stellar Startup is a significant milestone for Sentra and reflects the impact we are making with organizations that realize the critical importance of safeguarding sensitive data," said Yoav Regev, co-founder and CEO at Sentra. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to innovation and inspires us to help customers ensure data security is integrated into every aspect of business operations, especially as they navigate the complexities of the AI era."

Driven by significant momentum and platform innovations in 2024, Sentra has established itself as a fast-growing leader in data security with its comprehensive Data Security Platform (DSP) Features such as Sentra DataTreks™ and on-premises support specifically enable enterprises to monitor sensitive data seamlessly as it moves between different environments. And the introduction of Data Detection and Response (DDR) capabilities and Sentra Jagger—the industry's first generative AI assistant for cloud data security— empowers users to promptly address emerging threats and vulnerabilities with real-time insights. The company also earned recognition as a "Leader" in GigaOm's inaugural Radar report for Data Security Posture Management.

"We're thrilled to congratulate the innovative companies named to this year's Stellar Startups list," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President of U.S. Content and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "This achievement reflects each organizations' dedication to solving IT channel challenges, pushing the boundaries of what's possible with leading-edge technologies, and contributing to the success of their partners. We look forward to seeing how they continue to transform the industry going forward."

Companies recognized as Stellar Startups must be six years old or younger. They are selected across categories that include artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), big data, business applications, cloud, data center, Internet of Things (IoT), networking/unified communications, security and storage. The CRN 2024 Stellar Startups list will be featured in the December 2024 issue of CRN Magazine and online at CRN.com/StellarStartups beginning November 11, 2024.

Sentra is the global leader in cloud-native data security for the AI era. The company's mission is to empower organizations to confidently scale their data operations across multi-cloud and on-premises environments while leveraging the power of AI without compromising security.



Sentra ensures data is secured no matter where it travels by automatically detecting vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, over-permissions, unauthorized access, data duplication and other security issues. It achieves this by intelligently discovering and classifying sensitive data, proactively managing security posture, enforcing granular access controls, and swiftly detecting and responding to threats. Its AI-powered platform automates complex tasks, adapts to evolving data landscapes, and provides enterprise-grade security with expert support. The company is co-headquartered in New York City and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit www.sentra.io.

