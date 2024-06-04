Sentra Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Gil Segev to Vice President of Global Sales

Following Rapid Product Innovation, Sentra Hires Seasoned Cybersecurity Sales Executive to Spearhead Global Growth

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentra , a leader in cloud-native data security, today announced that the company has appointed Gil Segev , a veteran sales leader to vice president of global sales. Segev brings over 10 years of extensive experience in regional and global cybersecurity sales roles, and will be responsible for driving revenue growth, increasing the worldwide customer base and expanding the company's channel strategy and partner ecosystem.

Segev's appointment comes as the company looks to increase its footprint globally to meet the demand for cloud-native data security solutions. To establish stronger breach prevention and compliance, Sentra consistently invests in its platform, integrating data security posture management (DSPM), data detection and response (DDR) and data access government (DAG) to detect and remediate critical data security risks. In fact, Sentra recently announced Sentra DataTreks™ , which offers security teams insight on data similarity and movement across the entire data estate, and new capabilities to classify and detect sensitive data in on-premise environments for file shares and databases.

"Gil brings an incredible amount of cybersecurity sales experience to our team," said Yoav Regev, co-founder and CEO of Sentra. "His leadership roles at prominent companies in our industry underscore his ability to navigate complex market landscapes. His proven track record and expertise aligns perfectly with Sentra's current phase of growth, making him an invaluable addition as the company scales."

An experienced sales executive, Segev has served in a number of leadership roles throughout his career. Most recently, he was vice president of global sales for env0, where he was responsible for the company's sales strategy. Earlier in his career, while at Bridgecrew, Segev led the sales organization through the company's acquisition by Palo Alto Networks, and maintained revenue over $20 million following the transaction. Previously, he led a team at Spot.io, and drove more than tens of millions in annual recurring revenue in North America, a contributing factor to the company's acquisition by NetApp.

"In today's cloud-driven landscape, the surge in data volume brings forth unprecedented cybersecurity challenges for enterprises," said Gil Segev, vice president of global sales at Sentra. "Sentra's distinctive strategy in addressing these risks in the cloud sets a high standard in the industry. I'm excited to help Sentra execute its mission of delivering customers the solutions they need to holistically protect data no matter where it moves – both in the cloud and on-premises. We have a unique and compelling opportunity to push traditional data security boundaries in order to deliver excellence in the market."

About Sentra

Sentra's cloud-native data security platform discovers, classifies, prioritizes and remediates the most business-critical data security risks for organizations across their data estates. Sentra ensures data is secured no matter where it is located or how it travels by automatically detecting vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, over-permissions, unauthorized access, data duplication and other security issues. By combining Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), Data Detection and Response (DDR) and Data Access Governance (DAG), the platform delivers enhanced security posture, breach prevention, compliance adherence, and streamlined remediation. The company was founded in 2021 and is co-headquartered in New York City and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit www.sentra.io.

