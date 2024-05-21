Sentral Expands Management Portfolio with Two New Markets

New engagements bring one-of-a-kind residential hospitality to Portland and Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentral , the leading full-building residential hospitality operator, today announced that it will expand its portfolio into two new markets with management contracts at The Sutton in Portland, Oregon and Otonomus Hotel in Las Vegas. The new markets signify a growing demand for the elevated, hospitality-inspired lifestyle experience that Sentral delivers at communities across the country.

Terrace at The Sutton in Portland.

"Each of these markets represents an important piece of Sentral's overarching strategy to be in the most vibrant, desirable neighborhoods across the country, and to continue expanding into markets where we add value with our hospitality-style services and amenities," said Lisa Yeh, President of Sentral. "We see a growing demand for curated lifestyle experiences that are community-focused, and this presents opportunities for owners to grow their revenue and NOI."

The Sutton (1550 NW Naito Parkway, Portland), developed by Lincoln Property Company in partnership with Bridge Investment Group, is a 236-apartment community along the Willamette River in the popular North Pearl District. 25 of the apartments are designer-furnished and available for 30+-night stays. Floorplans range from studios to 2-bedrooms and are available with stunning riverfront and mountain views. Among the full-service amenities are waterfront rooftop terraces; a game room; a social club; private co-working spaces; a state-of-the-art fitness center with on-demand digital fitness rooms; and a pet spa and grooming room.

Otonomus Hotel (W Russell Road/S Decatur Blvd.), developed by Growth Holdings, is located just blocks from Allegiant Stadium and the famed Las Vegas strip and is slated to open in early 2025. It is the first of a new, AI-driven, sustainability-focused hotel concept that provides a full array of premium hospitality services that can be managed and customized using a dedicated mobile app. Among the services available are Tesla V3 Superchargers that deliver up to 250kW to each connected vehicle, resulting in significantly reduced charging times. The hotel will be made up of 60% hotel rooms and 40% apartments, including both traditional 12-month leases and designer-furnished short-term rentals.

Sentral recently announced leasing-office openings at The Bellevue in Philadelphia and Alloy in Phoenix as it continues to grow across the United States. Sentral now services 36 communities, equating to nearly 10,000 apartment units, in 22 vibrant cities.

For more information on partnering with Sentral, visit www.sentral.com/real-estate-partnerships .

About Sentral

Sentral is the leading full-building residential hospitality operator, maximizing NOI lift for Class A owners through superior performance and enhanced experience. The company is redefining home for the modern renter by transforming upscale, multifamily properties into dynamic communities in the nation's most coveted cities. Sentral delivers flexible living services, authentic local experiences, premium amenities, community connection for residents and guests, and a tech-enabled platform that enhances operational efficiency. The company manages over $5 billion in Class A multifamily assets and is backed by world-class firms in technology, hospitality, and real estate, including ICONIQ Capital, Highgate Hotels and Ascendant Capital Partners. Sentral is headquartered in San Francisco and Denver. Sentral.com @SentralLife

Press:

Sentral | Brian Moriarty | 646.594.0049 | [email protected]

SOURCE Sentral