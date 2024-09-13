Sentral Receives MFE'S "Best Use Of Proptech" Award For Sentral Life Resident App

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentral, the leading full-building residential hospitality operator, today announced its Sentral Life app received the 2024 Multifamily Executive Award for "Best Use of Proptech." The annual awards recognize the apartment industry's brightest people, top programs, and most innovative projects.

The Sentral Life app was developed and launched by Sentral in April 2023 to deliver a highly personalized digital experience for its residents. The app was designed as an all-in-one solution that empowers residents to fully manage their homes and discover the very best of their neighborhoods through interactive content that is intentional, beautiful, and curated according to each resident's preferences, location, and needs.

The app also helps generate additional revenue, incorporating vetted neighborhood partnerships (e.g., discounts at a new neighborhood restaurant or personal trainers) and driving higher engagement rates with on-site programming. Residents in some locations even can order food and drink direct-to-home, room-service-style, from restaurants located in the building's lobbies or on-site retail locations.

"We're extremely honored to have the Sentral Life app recognized by MFE. This award is a testament to the countless hours of hard work, thought, and dedication that went into creating the app by everyone on our team," said Todd Butler, Chief Technology Officer, Sentral. "Sentral has always been committed to creating exceptional residential hospitality experiences by placing the needs and interests of our residents front and center; the success of Sentral Life reaffirms the difference our approach makes."

The Sentral Life app is available to residents in communities managed and operated by Sentral, with locations in some of the fastest growing cities across the US, including Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Oakland, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Monica, Scottsdale and Seattle.

About Sentral

Sentral is the leading full-building residential hospitality operator, maximizing NOI lift for Class A owners through superior performance and enhanced experience. The company is redefining home for the modern renter by transforming upscale, multifamily properties into dynamic communities in the nation's most coveted cities. Sentral delivers flexible living services, authentic local experiences, premium amenities, community connection for residents and guests, and a tech-enabled platform that enhances operational efficiency. The company manages over $4 billion in Class A multifamily assets and is backed by world-class firms in technology, hospitality, and real estate, including ICONIQ Capital, Highgate Hotels and Ascendant Capital Partners. Sentral is headquartered in San Francisco and Denver. Sentral.com @SentralLife

