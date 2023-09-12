SENTRAL TO OPEN THREE NEW RESIDENTIAL HOSPITALITY COMMUNITIES IN LOS ANGELES AND PHILADELPHIA

Sentral continues to expand its network of Class A apartment properties across the U.S.

Unique hospitality-style amenities and technology-enhanced services elevate residents' living experience

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentral, the leading full-building residential hospitality operator, today announced that it will manage three new luxury residential communities in Los Angeles: Figueroa Eight (744 S Figueroa Street, Los Angeles), developed by Mitsui Fudosan America, and Sentral Beverly Hills (6401 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills). Sentral will also manage The Battery (1325 N Beach St Philadelphia), redeveloped by Lubert-Adler Real Estate Funds, in Philadelphia. These exceptional communities have been designed with an array of curated, tech-driven amenities and provide services that deliver resort-style living experiences for residents in America's most vibrant cities.

Rooftop pool at The Battery, Philadelphia

Figueroa Eight and Sentral Beverly Hills build on Sentral's existing footprint in California, joining a network of six communities in Los Angeles and eight communities in the Bay Area. The Battery is Sentral's first property to open in Philadelphia and the third Sentral property managed for Lubert-Adler in Pennsylvania, joining Kaufmann's Grand in Pittsburgh and The Bellevue opening in Philadelphia in 2024. These new communities demonstrate the continued success of Sentral's property management model, one that typically provides revenue uplift for owners of 25%+ and net operating income increase of 19%+ over traditional multifamily managers.

"These are extremely important markets for Sentral given the dynamic cultural landscape of its cities, which in turn draw a dynamic demographic of residents who are looking for extraordinary living experiences that traditional multifamily operators do not deliver," said Lisa Yeh, President of Sentral. "This opens up an opportunity for building owners to innovate and find ways to achieve greater customer satisfaction and higher revenue potential."

Figueroa Eight is a high-rise building with 438 designer residences. Amenities include a pool and sundeck, sky lounge, culinary kitchen, state-of-the-art fitness center and curated art collection. Residents will be invited to join an exclusive membership club with access to special events and programming, themed culinary experiences, curated fitness sessions and personalized training. Pre-leasing will begin this fall, with the first move-ins expected before the end of the year.

Sentral Beverly Hills has 357 fully furnished residences and is the first community in Sentral's portfolio to offer an elevated co-living option. Amenities include a sky deck with a gym, pool and club room.

The Battery represents a paradigm in Philadelphia's multifamily landscape. This new 500,000+-square-foot residential and lifestyle campus is housed in the former home of Philadelphia's historic PECO power station and began welcoming residents this summer. This highly anticipated community provides residents with premium amenities such as a spacious roof deck featuring original smokestacks that have been transformed into eight private outdoor terrace, splash pool, cabanas and a panoramic view of the river and city; 24/7 on-site concierge service; library and study; personal fitness training and a fully equipped gym and wellness center with a golf simulator and putting green. The Battery is also quickly becoming the preeminent social hub for Philadelphians and sophisticated visitors alike boasting 25,000 sq. ft of stunning event space.

Sentral continues to grow and expand across the U.S. Since June 2023, Sentral has expanded its footprint in northern and southern California with the additions of The Rise Walnut Creek; The Fitzgerald in San Francisco and Sentral at Inspire Hollywood in Los Angeles. Sentral now operates 36 communities, equating to over 10,000 apartment units, in 20 vibrant cities.

For more information on partnering with Sentral, visit www.sentral.com/real-estate-partnerships.

About Sentral
Sentral is the leading full-building residential hospitality operator, maximizing NOI lift for Class A owners through superior performance and enhanced experience. The company is redefining home for the modern renter by transforming upscale, multifamily properties into dynamic communities in the nation's most coveted cities. Sentral delivers flexible living services, authentic local experiences, premium amenities, community connection for residents and guests, and a tech-enabled platform that enhances operational efficiency. The company manages over $5 billion in Class A multifamily assets and is backed by world-class firms in technology, hospitality, and real estate, including ICONIQ Capital and Ascendant Capital Partners. Sentral is headquartered in San Francisco and Denver. Sentral.com @SentralLife

