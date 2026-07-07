Sentry Aerospares Acquires AirStart

AirStart's Highly Complementary Customer Base and Regional Aircraft Focus Underscore Sentry's "One-Stop Shop" Commitment to Its Global Airline and End-User Customer Base

WATFORD, England and TORONTO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry Aerospares ("Sentry" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Acorn Capital Management ("Acorn"), today announced the acquisition of AirStart Inc. ("AirStart"), a leading independent stocking distributor of rotable aircraft components with a strong focus on regional platforms and a recognized leader in the Canadian market.

Founded by Robert Wills, who continues to lead the business with Anne Vinet, AirStart has established a reputation for exceptional customer service, deep product expertise, and long-standing relationships with airlines, maintenance, repair and overhaul providers, and aviation parts distributors, both domestically in Canada and across the globe. Similar to Sentry, AirStart serves its customers' most critical parts needs with high-quality, tagged material on the shelf and ready to ship in support of aircraft on ground ("AOG") situations.

With its proud Canadian heritage underpinning its DNA, AirStart's integration into Sentry provides the Company with the opportunity to further enhance its service to the important Canadian market while also leveraging the resources and breadth of inventory across the combined companies. AirStart's new, state-of-the-art facility adjacent to Toronto Pearson Airport is the perfect complement to Sentry's existing global hubs in London, the New York metro area, and Dallas and will further enhance the 24/7 AOG service provided to the global airline and aviation market.

The acquisition strengthens Sentry's position as a leading aviation aftermarket platform by expanding its inventory portfolio, broadening its customer relationships, and enhancing its capabilities within the regional aircraft market. The combination is expected to create significant commercial synergies through cross-selling opportunities, increased inventory availability, and a shared commitment to providing rapid, reliable solutions to customers worldwide.

"We are excited to welcome AirStart to the Sentry family," said Adam Nemenyi and Tony DiSimone, Co-Executive Chairmen of Sentry Aerospares. "Rob and Anne have built an outstanding business with a well-earned reputation for customer service, market expertise, and operational excellence. We have long admired AirStart's leadership position not only in Canada, but across the world, and its deep focus on the regional aircraft market. Together, we will be able to offer customers a broader inventory portfolio, enhanced service capabilities, and greater access to hard-to-find aircraft components."

Boris Wolstenholme, Chief Executive Officer of Sentry Aerospares, added, "This transaction represents a highly complementary strategic fit for both organizations. AirStart's customer relationships, inventory profile, and regional aircraft expertise align exceptionally well with Sentry's global platform and commitment to unmatched 24/7 AOG support. We see meaningful opportunities to leverage the strengths of both companies, creating value for customers while accelerating growth across the combined business."

The acquisition further advances Sentry's strategy of building a differentiated aviation aftermarket platform through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Greg Agnew, Partner at Acorn Capital Management, said, "The acquisition of AirStart further enhances Sentry's leadership position in the aviation aftermarket and strengthens its AOG rotables focus, with expanded capabilities, broader market coverage, and significant commercial synergy opportunities. We are excited to continue supporting the Sentry team as they execute on their growth strategy and further strengthen their position in the global aviation aftermarket."

Rob Wills, Founder of AirStart, commented, "Joining forces with Sentry marks an exciting new chapter for AirStart. From our earliest discussions, it was clear that the two organizations share a common customer-centric culture and a commitment to excellence. We are particularly excited about the opportunities this partnership creates for our customers, employees, and suppliers. By combining our strengths, we will be able to deliver greater inventory availability, expanded market reach, and enhanced support across the aviation aftermarket."

Proskauer Rose LLP served as primary legal counsel to Acorn and Sentry in connection with the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Deloitte Corporate Finance Inc. acted as exclusive financial advisor to AirStart's vendors. McMillan LLP acted as legal counsel to Airstart's vendors.

About Sentry Aerospares

Sentry Aerospares is an award-winning company specializing in providing rotable spares support to airlines worldwide. We consistently provide superior customer support, a comprehensive stockholding of the most demanded and hard-to-find parts, and a responsive 24/7 AOG (Aircraft on Ground) service. Our focus on quality permeates every facet of our organization. For more information, please visit www.sentry.aero.

About AirStart

AirStart is a leading global aviation aftermarket specialist focused on the exchange and leasing of rotable parts for commercial aircraft. With expertise across ATR, De Havilland Q400, MHI CRJ and Embraer platforms, AirStart offers tailored solutions to customers around the globe. Our core values drive us: respect, fostering inclusivity and trust while building enduring relationships; teamwork, where collective expertise drives our success; communication, enabling seamless interactions and clarity internally and externally; and innovation, constantly seeking pioneering solutions to exceed standards. Recognized for excellence with numerous awards, including Canada's Best Managed Companies by Deloitte, AirStart is AS9120B certified and an ASA member. For more information about AirStart, please visit www.airstart.com.

About Acorn Capital Management

Acorn Capital Management is a middle-market private fund manager focused exclusively on aerospace, defense, space, and intelligence. Acorn invests solely in companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the aerospace and defense markets. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. For more information, please visit www.acorncapitalmanagement.com.

SOURCE Acorn Capital Management