Sentry gives additional $377K to support Maui wildfire recovery

Donations made to Maui Food Bank and Maui United Way

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry is donating $377,616 to Maui Food Bank and Maui United Way as the community continues to work through the aftermath of the Maui wildfires. The island is home to The Sentry (formerly Sentry Tournament of Champions), a PGA TOUR event sponsored by Sentry.

This donation includes:

$150,000 to Maui Food Bank

to Maui Food Bank $227,616 to Maui United Way

"We understand that West Maui has a long road to recovery, and we're committed to being part of that process," said Pete McPartland, Sentry Chairman and CEO. "Our giving philosophy has been to support organizations that provide direct relief to those who need it most, and the Maui United Way and the Maui Food Bank are doing just that. We're confident in their ability to make a profound impact."

Sentry employees, retirees, and board members have personally contributed to fire relief as well, giving $107,145 to Maui United Way. The Sentry Foundation matched those donations dollar-for-dollar, resulting in a total contribution of $214,290.

An additional $13,326 was raised by an employee-led fundraiser.

"The wave of need for food following the fire disaster is turning into a tidal wave, as people throughout Maui County are now experiencing job layoffs from the sudden lack of tourism," said Richard Yust, Executive Director of Maui Food Bank. "We're gearing up resources to meet the growing needs, and we are deeply grateful for Sentry's partnership as we continue to provide reliable food access and sustain our community through these challenging times."

Sentry has a history of supporting Maui in both good and challenging times. During the COVID-19 crisis, the company donated $200,000 to Maui United Way, and $250,000 to Maui Food Bank.

"We've developed close relationships and friendships with the people of Maui, so to see families lose their homes, and businesses burned to the ground, is devastating," said Stephanie Smith, President of the Sentry Foundation. "The personal donations and compassion we've seen from our employees, retirees, and board members really demonstrates how deeply connected we are to the island. We're looking forward to The Sentry returning in January because we know it will provide a critical boost to West Maui's recovery."

Addressing initial needs

Immediately following the devastating wildfires, Sentry donated $275,000 to help address the needs of island residents and aid in relief efforts. This included $250,000 to the Maui United Way – Fire Disaster Relief Fund and $25,000 to the University of Hawai'i–Maui College Student Relief Fund.

The additional donations now bring Sentry's Maui wildfire relief and recovery efforts to $652,616.

Learn more about how Maui Food Bank and Maui United Way are making an impact on the island.

About Sentry Insurance Foundation

The Sentry Insurance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Sentry. Giving priorities include education, workforce development, United Way, and local organizations that work to improve the quality of life and build equitable communities where we live and work, including the Maui community.

