Sentry Insurance opens new regional office to better serve businesses in Texas

Plano-based team offers businesses stronger local relationships with greater access to mutual insurance group's expertise and customer support

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry Insurance, one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, has expanded its presence with a new regional office in Plano that will service businesses in the South Central region. The new office will occupy 11,400 square feet at the Apex at Legacy, a Class AA office tower located at 5801 Headquarters Drive. JLL secured the lease for Sentry.

The expansion underscores Sentry's commitment to building close relationships with local businesses. Sentry currently offers a full range of insurance products to many of the region's top industries, including:

  • Commercial construction
  • Manufacturing
  • Service industries (financial, hospitality, professional, etc.)
  • Real estate
  • Golf courses
  • Retail, wholesale, distribution

Texas is home to more than 630,000 businesses and 14 million employees. By increasing its regional presence, Sentry's claims, underwriting, and safety specialists will be able to deliver more accessible services to customers and appointed independent agents, primarily in Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio.

Sentry's South Central region is led by Regional Executive Eric Dunn, who joined Sentry in April and oversees underwriting, sales, and distribution for the area. Dunn has more than 20 years of experience working with nationally recognized insurance companies and has provided insurance services in the Dallas area for more than 14 years.

Dunn is joined by Dallas native-Pam Savera, an Underwriting Manager, who has more than 25 years of insurance industry experience. Together, Dunn and Savera continue to hire experienced employees to help serve the region.

The South Central office will work with a select group of appointed, locally based insurance agents.

"Our South Central region team allows us to support the incredible growth and strength of the businesses that call this area home," Dunn said. "Our goal is to protect businesses throughout this region by understanding their unique risk profiles. We're here to problem-solve with our agents and customers, offer our risk management services, and provide responsive, in-house claims support. We look forward to building deep, long-term relationships based on trust and our expertise."

Founded in 1904, Sentry is known for maintaining long-term customer relationships and supporting its communities. For 32 consecutive years, the mutual insurance group has earned an A+ (superior) rating from AM Best—a rating that confirms Sentry's financial strength and ability to pay customer claims. The company ranks number 697 on the 2023 Fortune 1000 list—and continues to outpace the insurance industry's standard rate of growth.

