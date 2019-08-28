Sentry Insurance to build an on-course, boutique hotel at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wis.

The hotel will be built just off the championship golf course's 18 th fairway, providing beautiful views of the course and its peaceful parkland setting. The hotel will feature spacious suites and intimate gathering spaces, ideal for weddings and corporate retreats. Guests can expect an authentic, Wisconsin-style hospitality experience that Sentry will oversee from start to finish.

"Sentry thrives on building relationships and delivering exceptional customer service," said Pete McPartland, Sentry chairman of the board, president and CEO. "Owning and operating a boutique hotel on our campus will allow us to provide our business insurance customers, agents and brokers a truly distinctive experience. And, it will offer visitors to SentryWorld, and our community, extraordinary comfort and amenities during their stay."

Positioned near the entrance to Stevens Point in the heart of Wisconsin, the hotel will offer unrivaled accommodations and event spaces.

"The Stevens Point area has a wide variety of accommodations for visitors. Adding a luxury hotel to the mix will serve those seeking that one-of-a-kind experience," said Sara Brish, executive director of the Stevens Point Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. "Being located at SentryWorld, with its beautiful, high-quality event spaces, will help attract more weddings, corporate retreats and tradeshows to our community."

The SentryWorld complex, located within steps of the planned hotel, offers unique event spaces, including an Atrium, Grand Hall and Fieldhouse, to host bigger weddings and conferences. SentryWorld also provides professional event-planning and catering services, plus a restaurant and bar, Bridal Salon and Pergola for outdoor weddings.

Swaback Architects, which designed the reimagined SentryWorld complex in 2013, will design the hotel.

"Our vision with the hotel is to follow the contemporary lines of SentryWorld with a blend of stone, heavy timbers and plenty of grandeur that will make the property enjoyable year-round," said John Sather, Swaback managing partner. "The room views will be absolutely stunning. And the hotel will have an active vibe, as we look to connect the indoors to the outdoors and make good use of the adjacent 27-mile recreational trail."

"Instead of a typical lobby, picture a gathering room that will welcome guests home—that's what we're envisioning with this new hotel," added Sather. "By adding lodging to all the other activities, including dining and golf, SentryWorld really becomes an event and recreation destination like no other in central Wisconsin."

J.H. Findorff & Son, which built the new Sentry office last year in Stevens Point, will oversee construction. Sentry will break ground on the project by the spring of 2020.

SentryWorld has a long-established reputation for being one of the country's top public golf courses—the hotel will help enhance that reputation and attract even more golfers.

"During the recent U.S. Girls' Junior Championship, SentryWorld proved it's worthy of hosting additional high-profile events," said Mike James, SentryWorld general manager. "Offering an on-course, luxury hotel will help drive that endeavor. And, it will further elevate SentryWorld's status as being a top destination for golf vacations and weddings."

About Sentry

Sentry Insurance is one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance companies in the United States, holding a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (superior) from A.M. Best, current as of May 2019. See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Sentry and its subsidiaries sell property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities and retirement programs for business and individuals throughout the country. Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Sentry employs more than 4,000 associates in 41 states. See a complete list of underwriting companies at sentry.com.

SOURCE Sentry Insurance

