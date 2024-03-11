Sentry named one of America's best employers

Forbes again honors the Wisconsin-based mutual insurance group

STEVENS POINT, Wis., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry Insurance has again been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers.

In collaboration with analytics firm Statista, Forbes selected America's Best Employers for 2024 based on an independent survey of 170,000 American workers who were asked about every aspect of their employment experience. Sentry is one of just 400 companies nationwide that made the list of Best Midsize employers, defined as companies with 1,000–5,000 employees.

Sentry is one of just 400 companies nationwide that made Forbes' list of Best Midsize employers. Post this

This is the third time Sentry has made the Forbes America's Best Employers List.

"We don't actively seek these awards, and are extremely honored when we are recognized," said Pete McPartland, Sentry's Chairman and CEO. "I'm proud of our employees—both past and present—and the culture they've built at Sentry. Throughout our 120-year history, they've remained committed to serving our customers, our communities, and each other. It's a great success story."

Sentry had another successful year in 2023. McPartland said this reflects a commitment by every employee to making thoughtful decisions every day, in the best interest of policyholders and claimants, and the long-term success of the company.

"Credit also goes to our retirees for laying the foundation of operational and financial success, and for creating the value system that we adhere to today," he added.

More on Sentry's ranking

Sentry's ranking is based on personal and public evaluations which includes feedback from employees, friends and family of employees, and people who work in the same industry. Forbes' evaluation process analyzed survey data collected over the past three years to identify companies that have consistently received high ratings.

Sentry saw a balanced performance in all survey categories, according to Statista. Participants across the board recommended the company, which means it's held in equally high regard by its employees and by others in the insurance industry.

Founded in 1904, Sentry currently employees more than 4,900 people.

More information about the list of America's Best Midsize Employers 2024 can be found online at forbes.com.

About Sentry

Sentry Insurance is one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, holding a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (superior) from AM Best, current as of June 2023. See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Sentry and its subsidiaries sell property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities and retirement programs for business and individuals throughout the country. Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Sentry employs more than 4,900 associates across the country. See a complete list of underwriting companies at sentry.com.

SOURCE Sentry Insurance