Sentry recognized as one of Newsweek's 2024 America's Greatest Workplaces for Women

STEVENS POINT, Wis., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry Insurance was named one of Newsweek's 2024 America's Greatest Workplaces for Women. This recognition reflects the company's ongoing effort to create a workplace that fosters an inclusive culture where all feel welcomed, valued, and engaged. Sentry is among just 54 insurance companies nationwide to receive this honor and one of only 24 businesses in Wisconsin to make the list.

Newsweek's ranking is based on an independent comprehensive review of Sentry's practices, including competitive compensation, work-life balance initiatives, and targeted recruitment efforts. The recognition reflects Sentry's efforts to attract a diverse talent pool and support women throughout their careers.

Mike Cloud, Sentry's Chief Human Resources Officer, cited effective recruitment strategies, including partnerships with local colleges, as integral to the company's success. "Finding and hiring talented people is just the beginning. We actively create an environment where women and all associates feel supported and have the opportunity to excel and succeed at Sentry."

Women represent over half of Sentry's workforce and positively impact Sentry at all levels of the organization, Cloud said. The company's focus on flexible policies, including hybrid work options, contributes to stronger engagement and retention, not just for women, but for all associates.

"Our inclusive culture welcomes people from all walks of life, giving all associates the chance to achieve their career goals," says Stephanie Smith, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer at Sentry. "At Sentry, I've always felt that I've been evaluated based on the quality of my work and rewarded fairly. I'm proud to work for an organization that is committed to providing that kind of opportunity to everyone."

Newsweek partnered with Plant-A Insights Group to interview over 142,000 female employees across the U.S. and collected over 848,000 comprehensive company reviews. The respondents provided insights and experiences on corporate culture, working conditions, and other aspects of their current employer and other companies they are familiar with.

"We're proud of the women in our workforce and the impact they have made and continue to make toward Sentry's success," said Cloud.

About Sentry

Sentry Insurance is one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, holding a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (superior) from AM Best, current as of June 2023. See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Sentry and its subsidiaries sell property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities and retirement programs for business and individuals throughout the country. Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Sentry employs 5,000 associates across the country. See a complete list of underwriting companies at sentry.com.

