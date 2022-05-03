Sentry pairs golf and business insurance expertise to offer commercial insurance to golf courses later this year

We've come to realize how well the game of golf aligns with our values, as well as with our commercial lines businesses. Tweet this

In 2023, SentryWorld will host one of the most prestigious golf events in the world, the 43rd U.S. Senior Open. This is the third United States Golf Association (USGA) championship to be played at SentryWorld.

"We've come to realize how well the game of golf aligns with our values, as well as with our commercial lines businesses," said Pete McPartland, Sentry Chairman of the Board, President, and CEO. "In addition to owning and operating our own world-class course, we've invested heavily in golf. Offering golf course insurance is a natural extension of our involvement in the game."

Sentry's commitment to golf

Sentry's deep ties to the game of golf include being the official insurance partner of the USGA, and the presenting sponsor of its handicapping system, GHIN. The company is also the title sponsor of the PGA TOUR's winners-only Sentry Tournament of Champions on Maui through 2030. As a corporate trustee of First Tee, Sentry helps teach economically disadvantaged kids how to play the game of golf and, in the process, learn valuable life lessons the game can teach.

Protection against unique golf course risks

In addition to standard commercial coverages, Sentry will offer specialized insurance to protect against unique golf course risks. Coverage options will include:

Liquor liability

Golf and tennis pro professional liability

Trees, shrubs, and plant coverage

Pesticide, herbicide, and fertilizer applicator coverage

Business income, including extra expense

Cyber liability

Equipment breakdown

Sentry will offer the insurance coverages through both their direct sales team and independent agents.

For more information, visit sentry.com.

About Sentry

Sentry Insurance is a part of one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, holding a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (superior) from AM Best, current as of June 2021. See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Sentry and its subsidiaries sell property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities, and retirement programs for business and individuals throughout the country. Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Sentry employs more than 4,300 associates across the country. See a complete list of underwriting companies at sentry.com.

