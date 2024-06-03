Sentry partners with Falvey Insurance Group to expand into marine cargo

STEVENS POINT, Wis., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry Insurance, one of the nation's largest mutual insurance groups, has partnered with Falvey Insurance Group to offer admitted and non-admitted cargo capacity to Falvey's broker partners.

Our expansion into marine cargo insurance is the next step into growing as an industry leader in the specialty space. Post this Sentry Insurance, one of the nation’s largest mutual insurance groups, has partnered with Falvey Insurance Group to offer admitted and non-admitted cargo capacity to Falvey’s broker partners. The partnership supports the needs of the growing and complex supply chain and allows Falvey to better service brokers and their clients. The partnership marks Sentry's expansion into the marine cargo segment as a next step in growing as an industry leader in the specialty space.

"Falvey's partnership with Sentry allows us to continue to support the needs of the growing and complex supply chain and to better service brokers and their clients. On top of Sentry's stellar reputation and operational excellence as an A.M. Best rated A+ (superior) insurance company, Sentry is known for its dedication to fostering long-term relationships. The whole organization at Sentry has been phenomenal to work with and we look forward to growing the relationship with the Sentry team in the future. All of these attributes make Sentry the perfect partner for Falvey," says Jack Falvey, Chief Operating Officer of the Group.

"Sentry is excited to partner with a trusted industry leader like Falvey Insurance Group. Our expansion into the marine cargo segment is the next step into growing as an industry leader in the specialty space," says Heather Schenker, Head of Specialty at Sentry. "The combination of Sentry's financial strength and Falvey's expertise only create more opportunities to offer comprehensive protection to the marine cargo industry."

Falvey's Chief Relationship Officer, Brad Eldridge, adds, "Partnering with Sentry presents an exciting opportunity to expand our footprint within our specialty. This collaboration will enhance our capabilities and provide even greater value to our customers."

"From the onset, we recognized how passionate Falvey was about the cargo industry. Their commitment and expertise are exactly what we're looking for in a partner. Couple that with a proven track record in their results, we're excited what the future holds for this partnership. The Falvey's have built a tremendous business," says Scott Miller, President Commercial Insurance at Sentry.

Sentry—which launched its specialty lines division in 2022—joins Falvey's existing security partners: Lloyd's of London, Chubb, Beazley, Ascot, Starr Insurance Companies, Accredited Surety and Casualty Company, and Great American Insurance Group.

Falvey is a niche leading MGA offering several property and casualty solutions focused on the supply chain and trade including one of the largest providers of cargo and vessel pollution insurance in the United States.

About Sentry Insurance

Founded in 1904, Sentry Insurance is one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, holding a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (superior) from AM Best, current as of June 2023. See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Beyond its core offerings of property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities, and retirement programs for businesses and individuals, Sentry has expanded its expertise into the specialty insurance market with Sentry Specialty. The division writes both non-admitted business through Point Excess and Surplus Insurance Company and admitted business through Point Specialty Insurance Company. Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Sentry employs about 5,000 associates across the country and is a Fortune 1000 company. See a complete list of underwriting companies at sentry.com.

About Falvey Insurance Group

Falvey Insurance Group is one group with many solutions, distinguishing itself through its robust product offerings that extend beyond premium coverage, providing clients and broker partners with a suite of added-value services at no additional cost. Our commitment to excellence over decades has earned us a reputation for exceeding client expectations and prioritizing their needs. A broker agreement with Falvey opens up access to our comprehensive product lineup and seamless claim handling and loss control experience, backed by our World-Class service from any of our underwriting teams. Learn more about Falvey at falveyinsurancegroup.com.

