Senzer Scoops a Second International Design Award

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Senzer has won a leading international design award for its unique respiratory inhaler, its second such prize in a month, the pharmaceutical cannabinoid company, said today.

Senzer's entry - its patented Systemic inhaled Delivery Device, SiDD™ is a winner of an iF Design Award in the Medicine/Health category. The competition run by the Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH is the world's oldest independent design organization, and is recognized as one of the world's leading design prizes.

More than 6,400 entries were submitted from 50 countries, and the SiDD™ platform was evaluated by a 67-member jury, made up of independent experts. The European prize follows Senzer's victory last month in the Chicago-based GOOD DESIGN ® Awards, in which the unique breath-operated inhaler was recognised for 'revolutionising the delivery of systemic medications through the lungs.'

The SiDD™ platform is designed to deliver drug particles of a small ideal size and at an optimal time rate deep into a patient's lungs, resulting in drug uptake being faster, more consistent and only requiring smaller doses. Unlike other respiratory presentations, SiDD™ delivers drugs comparably to an injection or an IV. Senzer has deployed the platform in the pharmaceutical cannabinoid space to treat conditions that require a rapid drug uptake, specifically chemotherapy side effects. The device is currently undergoing evaluation for FDA approval. The Company also intends to launch in selected EU markets in 2019 under prescription.

"Scooping a second design award in another prestigious design competition once again, underscores that our approach is unique and of real merit in the pharmaceutical respiratory space," said Paul Young, Head of Design & Engineering. "Our main motivation at Senzer is to get our devices into the hands of our target patient groups, as we are sure our platform will provide better treatment solutions for patients worldwide."

About SENZER Limited

SENZER Ltd. is a U.K.-based inhalation technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapeutic delivery systems of cannabinoid products, and it is developing a pipeline of inhalation and delivery products to meet unmet medical needs. Senzer's platform is based around a patented device that allows swift and effective inhaled delivery of cannabinoids, as well as other active pharmaceuticals.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

For 66 years, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design. The iF label is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. All awarded entries will be featured on the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE, in the iF design app and are displayed at the iF design exhibition Hamburg.

