Seoul Robotics Establishes Office at Curiosity Lab to Support United States Expansion

The move enables the South Korean-based company to accelerate growth in the U.S. market, accommodate a growing staff and contribute its technology platform to Peachtree Corners' smart city program

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peachtree Corners – one of the nation's first smart cities powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G – today announced Seoul Robotics has established its United States office in Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners. The company's presence in Curiosity Lab will fuel further development of its groundbreaking 3D perception platform, while providing the company with a real-world testing environment along Peachtree Corners' city streets.

"With our 3D smart infrastructure solutions already deployed in areas across the Southeast, establishing an office within Curiosity Lab was the logical next step as we continue to expand our U.S. presence," said William Muller, Vice President of Business Development for Seoul Robotics. "Our sensor-agnostic solutions provide 3D models and real-time perception of intersections, roadways and more. Peachtree Corners' smart city and Curiosity Lab ecosystem is the ideal environment to deploy and test our technologies in a real-world environment. We are looking forward to how this collaboration will advance our technologies, while also aiding the city's goals of creating greener, safer and smarter streets."

Seoul Robotics has developed the most robust 3D perception software on the market, SENSR™, which uses deep learning to identify, track and predict hundreds of objects at once, powering a wide range of infrastructure-based products and solutions. The company's smart city-focused technologies make managing roadways simple, helping city managers improve safety, reduce traffic and decrease vehicle emissions. This partnership reinforces Curiosity Lab's international smart city presence and Peachtree Corners' ever-growing, innovative environment.

"We are honored to have Seoul Robotics join the Curiosity Lab ecosystem," said Brandon Branham, City of Peachtree Corners Assistant City Manager and CTO and Curiosity Lab Executive Director. "Their cutting-edge technologies not only support city managers in improving everyday lives but will also work to enhance our smart city streets through actionable 3D insights. With experience in serving as a launch pad for multiple international companies, we are also looking forward to supporting Seoul Robotics as they continue to expand into the U.S. market."

About Seoul Robotics

Seoul Robotics was founded in 2017 with a mission to unlock unparalleled insights and capabilities by capturing the world in 3D. The company's core technology, SENSR™, is a patented 3D perception software that uses AI deep learning and weather-filtering capabilities to provide the most advanced, accurate environmental insights. Today, this industry-leading software delivers transformative intelligence and capabilities across a wide range of industries, including, Intelligent Transport Systems, security, smart cities, and autonomous mobility. Powered by SENSR, Seoul Robotics is pioneering a new approach to automating vehicles called 'Autonomy Through Infrastructure,' providing infrastructure-based autonomous driving systems that do not require any hardware changes to vehicles themselves. Seoul Robotics has offices in Seoul, Munich, Irvine, and Atlanta and is backed by leading global financial institutions. For more information, visit www.seoulrobotics.org.

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

As the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners is a vibrant municipality that's home to more than 45,000 residents, 45,000 jobs and an innovation hub that houses some of the world's most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle fast-charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its citizens, and the world. For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov .

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled intelligent mobility and smart city living laboratory located in the southeastern United States near Atlanta, Georgia. Designed as a proving ground for IoT, mobility and smart city emerging technologies, the centerpiece of the lab is a three-mile public autonomous vehicle roadway leveraging cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies. Additional infrastructure includes intelligent traffic cameras and traffic signals, smart streetlights, the country's first "IoT Central Control Room" implemented in a city and a 25,000 square foot innovation center. Owned and operated by the City of Peachtree Corners, Curiosity Lab is one of North America's only real-world testing environments and is available for use free of charge. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com.

