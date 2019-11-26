Sepsis Diagnostics - Global Markets by Assay Technology, 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sepsis Diagnostics - Global Markets by Assay Technology with Executive & Consultant Guides - Including Customized Forecasting & Analysis 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sepsis is killing over 30 million people a year with no definitive diagnostic in hand. The race is on using all the genomic and molecular diagnostic tools that have come to the fore in the last decade. It is not clear who will be the winner, but the stakes are global and large. Emergency life-saving diagnostics can command a premium in the market. Understand what is driving this huge global diagnostic market and where the opportunity lies.



The report forecasts the market size out to 2024. Growth is coming from the basic factors but technology and education are creating the awareness needed to rapidly expand the diagnostic market. Some players have already made their mark but disruptive diagnostic technology could change the playing field. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Rapid Diagnostic and the Genomics Revolution are merging to create new diagnostic opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 An Overview of Sepsis Diagnostics

1.1.1 Sepsis the medical emergency

1.1.2 Sepsis Diagnosis and Comorbidity

1.3 Market Definition

1.3.1 Market Size

1.3.2 Currency

1.3.3 Years

1.3.4 Microbiology

1.3.5 Other Infectious Disease

1.3.6 Syndromic PoC

1.3.7 Biomarkers Molecular Diagnostics

1.3.8 Biomarkers Other

1.3.9 Limitations

1.4 Methodology

1.5 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective

1.4.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Laboratory Testing



2. Sepsis - Current Science

2.1 What is Sepsis?

2.1.1 Organ Damage

2.1.2 Neonatal sepsis

2.1.3 Prognosis

2.2 Diagnosis

2.2.1 Infection Identification

2.2.2 Biomarkers

2.2.3 Differential diagnosis

2.3 Causes of Sepsis

2.3.1 Sepsis Progression

2.4 Prevalence



3. Industry Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.4 Independent Testing Lab

3.1.6 Public National/regional lab

3.1.7 Hospital lab

3.1.8 Physician Lab

3.1.9 Audit Body

3.1.10 Certification Body



4. Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Increasing Prevalence

4.1.2 Antimicrobial Resistance

4.1.3 Increasing Diagnosis

4.1.4 Multiplex Diagnostics Impacts

4.1.5 The Aging World

4.1.6 Developing World Health Care Spending

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 The Cost Curve Shrinks the Market

4.2.2 The Diagnostics Dillemma

4.2.3 Adoption Lag and Cost Control

4.3 Diagnostic Technology Development

4.3.1 The Multiplex Opportunity

4.3.2 Shifting Role of Physicians in Diagnosis

4.3.3 Diagnostics Moves Out of the Lab

4.3.4 Biomarkers and Algorithms

4.3.5 Rapid Testing Changing Medical Practice

4.3.6 Genome Role and Big Data

4.3.6 The Next Five Years



5. Sepsis Diagnostics - Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

Abionic: Study Demonstrates Diagnosis of Sepsis in 5 Minutes

T2 Biosystems Introduces New Data and Updates for Rapid Diagnostic Technology

Sepsis found to fit into 4 subtypes

GenMark Diagnostics Receives FDA Clearance for Blood Panel

Novacyt, Immunexpress Extend Sepsis Assay Development Partnership

New Test Could Diagnose Sepsis Faster

Immunexpress Wins $745K HHS Contract for Rapid Sepsis Assay

HHS Contract for Rapid Sepsis Assay Curetis' Unyvero Application Cartridges Receive Regulatory Approvals

Luminex to Pay $75M for MilliporeSigma's Flow Cytometry Research Portfolio

for MilliporeSigma's Flow Cytometry Research Portfolio Experimental 2.5-minute Sepsis Test Discovered

sphingotec raises 20 million

SeLux Diagnostics Announces Sepsi U.S. HHS/BARDA Research Funding

Roche PCT assay cleared as tool in fight against Sepsis

GeneFluidics selected as finalist for AMR Challenge

BioDirection, Inc. Announces System to Diagnose and Monitor Sepsis

sphingotec Adding Advanced POC Testing Platform

Rapid Detection Using DNAe's LiDia Bloodstream Infection Technology

Septec Team Working on 15 Minute Sepsis Diagnosis

Abionic Announces Rapid Sepsis PoC Diagnostic

6. Profiles of Key Companies

Abbott Diagnostics

Abionic

Accel Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics

Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd

Beckman Coulter , Inc

, Inc Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biocartis

bioMrieux Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker

Cube Dx

Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH

Cytovale

EKF Diagnostics Holdings

GeneFluidics

GenMark Dx

Grifols

Immunexpress

Inflammatix

Linear Diagnostics

Luminex Corp

Mbio Diagnostics

Mobidiag

Nanomix

Qiagen Gmbh

Response Biomedical

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

SeLux Diagnostics

Septec

Siemens Healthineers

Sphingotec

T2 Biosystems

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

7. Sepsis Diagnostic Markets

7.1 Sepsis Diagnostics - Global Market Overview by Country



8. Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Assay Type

8.1 Global Market by Diagnostic Type - Overview

8.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Microbiology

8.3 Sepsis Diagnostic - Syndromic PoC Panel

8.4 Sepsis Diagnostic - Other Infectious Disease

8.5 Sepsis Diagnostic - Biomarker Molecular Diagnostic

8.6 Sepsis Diagnostic - Biomarker Other



9. Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Product Type

9.1 Global Market by Product Type - Overview

9.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Instruments

9.3 Sepsis Diagnostic - Reagents

9.4 Sepsis Diagnostic - Software & Service



Appendices

I. United States Medicare System: 2019 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule - National Limit and Midpoint

