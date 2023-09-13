September Is National PACE Month

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National PACE Association (NPA) has announced this year's theme for National PACE Month in September: "PACE: Where You Belong." The theme celebrates the ways that the PACE model of care builds and strengthens connections between enrollees, PACE caregivers and family.

National PACE Month celebrates the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE®). The innovative model of care allows seniors with long-term care needs to remain living in their community for as long as possible and as independently as possible. More than 95 percent of PACE participants live outside of a nursing home.

"During the COVID-19 public health emergency, we saw people from all walks of life struggle with the effects of isolation and loneliness," said Shawn Bloom, president and CEO of NPA. "Isolation and loneliness have often been a particular challenge to our seniors as they age. We recognize that a key part of the PACE model of care supports building and strengthening relationships."

The PACE model is centered around an interdisciplinary team of care providers working together to support participants enrolled in PACE. Working from a PACE center, they get to know each participant and what they value for their quality of life. The PACE model provides transportation to the PACE center, where social workers, recreation therapists, nurse aides and other care team members play key roles in building community.

"People typically enroll in PACE to meet a particular care need," Bloom said, "but when you hear PACE enrollees talk about the difference PACE has made in their lives, they often mention first their relationships and the joy they have found in being part of the PACE community."

PACE is a quickly growing model of care in the United States. Currently, there are 154 PACE organizations operating in 32 states and the District of Columbia and serving more than 70,000 enrollees.

