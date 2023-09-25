September is National Preparedness Month: Prioritize the Safety of Families and Communities with ReadyWise

ReadyWise UK

25 Sep, 2023

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- September is National Preparedness Month, a critical reminder to safeguard families and communities against the unpredictable challenges of disasters and emergencies. Recent natural disasters worldwide, such as the devastating earthquake in Morocco and deadly flooding in Libya, show the importance of being prepared for the unexpected. In today's complex world, preparedness isn't limited to natural disasters alone; it extends to various critical events, including economic upheaval, cyber threats, conflicts, and even the specter of nuclear warfare in our current geopolitical landscape. ReadyWise UK is dedicated to preparing households across the UK and EU by providing emergency food supplies so families have access to non-perishable food during crises.

ReadyWise offers a comprehensive range of emergency food supplies that can be explored on their website that covers all of Europe or through your country's Amazon platform. Their dependable solutions are designed to empower individuals and families to prepare for the unforeseen confidently.

Why Preparedness Matters:

Natural disasters have the potential to strike anywhere, affecting people from all walks of life. The first step towards preparedness involves:

  • Understanding the types of disasters most likely to occur in your region.
  • Developing a family emergency plan.
  • Assembling a disaster kit.

ReadyWise recommends having a month's worth of food for each family member, with a minimum of three days' worth of food readily available.

Throughout National Preparedness Month, ReadyWise will offer enticing deals on emergency food products. Now is the time to stock up because the more you purchase, the more you save. They are currently extending their lowest-ever pricing on their Freeze-Dried Meat Bucket, which contains an impressive 80 servings. The significance of having access to protein during emergencies cannot be overstated, as protein plays a crucial role in repairing and building muscle and sustaining energy levels.

As part of their commitment to preparedness, ReadyWise also allows households to experience their emergency food offerings before purchasing a long-term bucket. Curious about the taste and preparation of these essential supplies? Grab a sample for just £6.99 or €8.95. They also offer a free Survival Guide to help you start your preparedness journey. This National Preparedness Month, pledge to safeguard your family and yourself when faced with disaster by stocking up on life-saving products. 

Visit https://readywise.co.uk/ to discover more about ReadyWise's essential products and exclusive offers.

About ReadyWise:

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, and London, UK, ReadyWise is a leading manufacturer of emergency food supplies dedicated to helping families become self-sufficient during times of crisis. With a wide range of products designed for long-term food storage and outdoor recreation use, ReadyWise is your trusted partner in preparedness.

