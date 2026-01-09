Sepulveda Sanchez Accident Lawyers Deliver Major Holiday Gift to Stockton Families Through Stockton 209 Cares

STOCKTON, Calif., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stockton 209 Cares, a nonprofit dedicated to uplifting underserved families across San Joaquin County, proudly announces a significant holiday contribution from Sepulveda Sanchez Accident Lawyers in advance of its December 21 community giveback event.

Through this partnership, the firm provided more than three dozen holiday gifts — including 31 brand-new bicycles, along with toys and warm winter beanies ensuring dozens of local children receive not only holiday joy, but lasting resources that extend well beyond the season. The bicycles, in particular, represent freedom, mobility, and opportunity for children who may otherwise go without.

"Giving back to the communities we serve is not optional - it's our responsibility," said Gabriel Sepulveda-Sanchez of Sepulveda Sanchez Accident Lawyers . "These bikes and gifts represent more than presents. They represent confidence, independence, and the simple joy every child deserves during the holidays. Partnering with Stockton 209 Cares allows us to make a tangible, meaningful difference right here in Stockton."

The December 21 holiday outreach event distributed the bicycles, toys, and beanies to families facing economic hardship, continuing Stockton 209 Cares' mission of delivering hands-on support through holiday outreach, food distribution, clothing assistance, and year-round community programs.

"We are incredibly thankful for this level of generosity," said Nancy Lamb, Founder of Stockton 209 Cares. "A bike can change a child's daily life — from getting to school and activities, to building confidence and independence. This donation will create moments of joy and memories that last far beyond the holidays."

Founded in 2015, Stockton 209 Cares is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving individuals and families experiencing poverty and homelessness throughout Stockton and San Joaquin County. Through community outreach, holiday events, school supply drives, and essential services, the organization works year-round to strengthen and uplift the community.

Sepulveda Sanchez Accident Lawyers is a California-based personal injury law firm representing individuals injured in serious accidents, including cases involving government negligence and dangerous roadway conditions. With offices in Los Angeles and Stockton, California, the firm is committed to advocating for injured clients and promoting public safety through civil accountability.

