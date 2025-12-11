SeQent and Wunderlich-Malec Announce Strategic Alliance to Combine Mission-Critical Alarm Notification with Advanced System Integration and OT Network Expertise

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - SeQent, a leading provider of industrial alarm notification and plant-floor communication software, and Wunderlich-Malec Engineering, Inc (WME), a nationally recognized engineering and system integration firm, today announced the signing of a certified system integrator agreement to jointly deliver integrated and scalable alarm and communication solutions for industrial customers across North America and beyond.

As part of the alliance, Wunderlich-Malec will offer SeQent's real-time alarm notification and plant-floor communication platform as part of its control system integration and OT network solutions, enabling manufacturers, utilities, and critical infrastructure operators to reduce unplanned downtime, improve safety, and increase visibility across complex operations.

"Our customers are under enormous pressure to keep operations running safely and efficiently while navigating increasingly complex automation environments," said Sheret Ross, Co-CEO, SeQent. "By aligning with Wunderlich-Malec, we're making it easier for plants to deploy proven alarm infrastructure alongside world-class engineering and integration services, so critical events are surfaced faster, routed to the right people immediately, and acted on before they become production problems."

SeQent's platform connects directly to leading SCADA, MES, PLC, and IIoT systems and delivers real-time alerts to the devices plant personnel already carry including two-way radios, smartphones, tablets, Andon boards, pagers, and PA systems ensuring critical alarms are never missed.

Wunderlich-Malec brings deep expertise in control system integration, OT network design, and IT/OT convergence, designing and delivering cyber-secure industrial networks, control systems, and smart plant-floor devices that enable high-performance operations.

"This alliance is a natural extension of the work we already do modernizing control systems and OT infrastructure for our clients," said Jeremy Persells, Senior Account Manager, Wunderlich-Malec Engineering. "By standardizing on SeQent's alarm notification platform, we can give our customers a robust, scalable way to manage alarms across sites and systems, while our teams ensure the underlying control and network architecture is secure, reliable, and ready to grow with their operations."

Joint Value for Industrial Customers

Together, SeQent and Wunderlich-Malec will focus on delivering:

End-to-end alarm and control solutions – From PLCs, SCADA, and MES through to alarm routing, escalation, and plant-floor communication.





Improved uptime and response times – Real-time, multi-device alerts and automated escalation paths that help maintenance and operations teams act faster on critical events.





Stronger OT/IT foundations – Industrial-strength, cyber-secure OT networks designed to support modern automation and alarm workloads.





Scalable multi-site deployments – Standardized architectures and templates that make it easier to roll out alarm and notification best practices across multiple plants and locations.

The strategic alliance also includes coordinated solution design, joint go-to-market efforts, and shared enablement for sales, engineering, and support teams at both organizations.

About SeQent

SeQent is a leader in industrial automation software and an early pioneer of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). For more than two decades, we've powered thousands of plants worldwide helping manufacturers see, hear, and respond to what matters most. Our suite of products including Wireless Alarm & Event Notification, Industrial Wi-Fi SMS Messaging, Andon–Visual Display Management creates a real-time communication bridge between automation systems and the people who keep them running. When every second counts, SeQent connects SCADA, MES, and PLC systems directly to two-way radios, smartphones, LED displays, pagers, and PA speakers, so critical alerts reach the right person, on the right device, at the right time. From automotive to pharmaceuticals, SeQent helps global manufacturers reduce downtime, improve quality, and unify plant-floor communication through a single, resilient platform. We keep factories running, because when production stops, everything stops.

To learn more about SeQent's Partner Program, please visit seqent.com or e-mail: [email protected]

About Wunderlich-Malec Engineering, Inc.

Wunderlich-Malec has successfully provided engineered solutions to the industrial market throughout North America and abroad since 1981. With over 650 professionals, Engineering News Record (ENR Magazine) names WM as one of the top 200 engineering firms for 2024. Wunderlich-Malec is a leading Engineering, Systems Integrator, Automation Contractor, and Modular E-House Supplier in the United States. With the corporate office in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, WM provides customer services through its thirty-six regional offices. In addition to the United States, WM has successfully delivered systems and services to countries in Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Asia.

For more information, visit wmeng.com or contact [email protected]

