Sequencing Gets Smaller and More Scalable

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The NGS field has been marked by a recent major trend, namely, the introduction of smaller, cheaper, and more user-friendly sequencers from most competitors, including Illumina, ThermoFisher Scientific, Pacific Biosciences, and Oxford Nanopore Technologies. That's according to a report from Kalorama Information. The firm found that these types of sequencers offer significant advantages in terms of lower cost, easier sample processing protocols, and faster data analysis.

Examples of small NGS instruments include Illumina's MiniSeq and iSeq 100, and Oxford Nanopore's MinION platforms.

Kalorama completed its study of the market for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) this month. The global DNA sequencing market is a large market with an estimated $4.5 billion in product revenues in 2017, which are projected to continue to grow and reach approximately $8.9 billion in revenues in 2022. The market estimate is comprised of sequencing instruments, consumables (including sample and library preparation), and service revenues such as from extended instrument service contracts. This estimate includes capillary electrophoresis sequencing systems (based on the early Sanger sequencing method) and the next generation sequencing market, but this market report covers in more detail only the next generation sequencing technologies (NGS).

"Availability of these systems has decentralized the sequencing process, and rendered the technology more accessible to smaller laboratories and less experienced operators," said Bruce Carlson. "This has expanded the pool of NGS users and contributing to the development of new applications."

Besides the introduction of smaller sequencers, the market was also influenced by the development of instruments with scalable throughput, such as ThermoFisher Scientific's Ion S5 and S5 XL and Illumina's NovaSeq, which allows them to be adapted to various applications and project sizes. For example, the NovaSeq instruments offer comparable performance to larger platforms, such as HiSeq and HiSeq X, but have lower equipment and operating costs, and smaller frames that can fit in the limited laboratory spaces. Furthermore, companies sought regulatory clearance for NGS instrumentation in anticipation of their use in clinical diagnostics.

In addition to the above-mentioned trends, the NGS market has been influenced by the recent momentum shift from basic to translational research, which led to the development of several NGS-based clinical diagnostic tests for a variety of therapeutic areas, with a current emphasis on oncology. Some of these tests also received regulatory clearance in major markets, with three of them being approved by the US FDA in 2017, compared to only three other sequencing-based tests approved between 2013 and 2017. The tests approved in 2017 are Illumina's Praxis Extended RAS panel for colorectal cancer, ThermoFisher Scientific's Oncomine Dx for non-small cell lung cancer, and Foundation Medicine's Foundation ONE CDx for melanoma, breast, colorectal, lung, and ovarian cancer.

