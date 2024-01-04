"SERAPH: In the Darkness" Confirms Innovative Blockchain Gaming Economic Models at Conclusion of Chaos Legacy Test

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "SERAPH: In the Darkness," a highly anticipated dark-themed ARPG built on the Arbitrum One blockchain, has recently concluded its third round of closed testing, dubbed the "Chaos Legacy Test." This 30-day test, starting from November 22, not only validated the game's unique economic model and gameplay but also ensured the preservation of players' NFT equipment and fashion items, which will live permanently on Arbitrum One.

The Chaos Legacy Test focused on validating the practical economic model of the game. During the testing period, the development team maintained a rapid update frequency, continuously fixing game bugs and promptly adjusting the economic model and gameplay issues. After the test concluded, there was a significant increase in the floor price of NFT assets released by Seraph – reaching 3.5 ETH –, reflecting the enthusiastic support of the player community and their confidence in the future development of the game.

Key data highlights from this test include over 5,400 activated accounts, 10,000 created characters, and a significant increase in the number of high-level characters. Additionally, the average daily online duration of players reached 7 hours, indicating high player engagement. The player retention rates were robust, particularly with day-2 retention of 89.45%, day-14 retention of 45.37%, and day-30 retention of 33.52%, emphasizing the game's appeal and player loyalty.

As a game developed on the classic gameplay of the golden era of dark-themed ARPGs, SERAPH offers players a series of interesting gameplay options for equipment collection, refinement, enhancement and character building, integrated with more innovative MMO elements. These include Leaderboard Ranking, PvP, and multiplayer team-ups, enhancing the game's playability and social interaction. Notably, the game is free to play (F2P) and provides opportunities for players to earn through gameplay. Players can enjoy a comprehensive and high-quality gaming experience in SERAPH, with a user-friendly UI, optimized trading system, familiar social experiences, and much more, reflecting the commitment of the SERAPH project team to a sustainable and healthy blockchain gaming economy.

In terms of player geographic distribution, players from the Greater China region and the broader Chinese-speaking community accounted for the highest proportion at 48.0%, followed by Southeast Asia and South America. North America and Europe also gradually rose in the latter half of the test, reflecting the global popularity of SERAPH.

In-game assets codified as NFTs were able to be traded freely on the Arbitrum One blockchain, Ethereum's leading scaling solution. Trading activity fared well across multiple series of SERAPH's NFTs, achieving a total trading volume of 4,479 ETH between Ethereum and Arbitrum during the third test, demonstrating high market recognition for the game.

Looking ahead, SERAPH will continue to optimize the gaming experience and plans to introduce inscriptions based on the Bitcoin ecosystem and a new series of PFP NFTs. These initiatives aim to meet the needs of global players and evolve the economic model, bridging the gap between Web3 and traditional gamers.

About SERAPH: In the Darkness

Backed by Korean gaming giant Actoz Soft, Seraph is a crypto-native ARPG loot game that melds dark western fantasy mediaeval settings with classic gameplay and rich content, offering players the joy of building unique equipment and characters. Seraph offers a free-to-play (F2P) model, giving players opportunities to play-to-earn (P2E). Designed with a low entry barrier for web2 players, Seraph is dedicated to fostering a sustainable and healthy economic environment for its community.

About The Arbitrum Foundation

The Arbitrum Foundation, founded in March 2023, supports and grows the Arbitrum network and its community with secure scaling solutions for Ethereum. Arbitrum One—a leading Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution initially developed by Offchain Labs—offers ultra-fast, low-cost transactions with security derived from Ethereum through Optimistic Rollup technology. Launched in August 2021, the Arbitrum One mainnet beta is EVM-compatible to the bytecode level and has 54%+ TVL in the L2 segment. 2000+ DeFi and NFT projects are live in the ecosystem to date. In August 2022, Arbitrum One upgraded to Nitro tech stack, enabling fraud proofs over the core engine of Geth compiled to WASM.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Arbitrum Foundation; Seraph Studio