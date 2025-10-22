Seraphic Protects ChatGPT Atlas to Secure AI-Driven Browsing

Seraphic announces protection for AI-driven browsing with out-of-the-box phishing and malware protection, policies, real-time controls, and DLP

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seraphic, the leader in Secure Enterprise Browser (SEB), today announced day-one support for ChatGPT Atlas, OpenAI's newly launched AI-powered web browser. With Atlas bringing ChatGPT directly into the browsing experience, Seraphic is delivering the controls, visibility, and real-time protections enterprises need to embrace AI-assisted work securely, on managed and unmanaged devices.

Seraphic's secure enablement of GenAI enables companies to use tools like ChatGPT and Copilot without risking data leaks by enforcing adaptive, context-aware access policies directly in the browser. Seraphic provides fine-grained, real-time controls over what users can type, paste, upload, or download, while capturing detailed, audit-grade logs for compliance and investigations. Because decisions are enforced in-session at the browser layer, organizations get precise control and full visibility without major infrastructure changes.

"AI in the browser is now mainstream," said Avihay Cohen, CTO and Co-Founder of Seraphic. "Atlas and other AI browsers are gamechangers in modern browsing - in which the browser becomes a decision-maker and actor. The Seraphic innovative technology is poised to secure any AI browser, enabling enterprises to embrace the AI revolution in a secure fashion."

Seraphic is at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation, developing advanced solutions that protect enterprises from rapidly evolving threats targeting AI-driven web environments. Recently named a Leader and Fast Mover in GigaOm's 2025 Secure Enterprise Browsing Radar, Seraphic is leading the market in browser security.

