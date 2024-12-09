Sercomm and Harmonic Announce Strategic Collaboration on DOCSIS 4.0 Unified Technology

TAIPEI and SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sercomm (TWSE: 5388) and Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced an exclusive technology collaboration to advance DOCSIS 4.0 unified technologies. As part of this partnership, Sercomm will introduce its new DOCSIS 4.0 Unified Amplifiers, benefiting from Harmonic's expertise in FDX and unified nodes.

"We are proud to collaborate with Harmonic to bring next-generation broadband solutions to the market," said James Wang, Chairman and CEO of Sercomm. "By leveraging Harmonic's leadership in DOCSIS 4.0 FDX and unified solutions with Sercomm's innovation in manufacturing and product design, we're delivering a uniquely powerful amplifier solution that will drive network performance for service providers. This partnership enables us to reduce the time to market for operators, accelerating the deployment of cutting-edge broadband technologies."

The collaboration between Sercomm and Harmonic will not only enable symmetrical upstream and downstream data speeds but also improve interoperability between network components, reducing integration complexities for service providers. This seamless interoperability allows operators to maximize their existing infrastructure as they transition to DOCSIS 4.0, ensuring faster, more reliable deployments with minimized risks.

"Harmonic is excited to collaborate with Sercomm in pushing the boundaries of broadband technology," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, President and CEO of Harmonic. "With Sercomm's DOCSIS 4.0 Unified Amplifiers and Harmonic's FDX and unified nodes, service providers can have access to a highly integrated solution that enhances both time to market and interoperability. This will empower operators to rapidly evolve their networks and offer high-performance services to their customers."

By improving time to market, this partnership will allow operators to deliver advanced broadband solutions to consumers sooner, providing a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving landscape. Furthermore, enhanced interoperability between Harmonic's unified nodes and Sercomm's amplifiers simplifies network upgrades, streamlining the path to DOCSIS 4.0 and beyond.

About Sercomm

Sercomm Corporation (TWSE: 5388) is a worldwide leading manufacturer of telecom and broadband equipment. Founded in 1992, Sercomm has focused on developing embedded solutions to make networking simple and affordable. With its fully integrated engineering capability and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, Sercomm offers comprehensive telecom broadband solutions such as small cells, residential/enterprise gateways, and IoT products, positioning itself as a global leader in the industry. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Sercomm's global operation network covers markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. Its customer base includes the world's top service provider networking OEM and system integrators. For more information, please visit www.sercomm.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

