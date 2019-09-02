Sercomm Announced the World's First Verified for Interoperability DOCSIS 3.1 Device with 2.5Gbps Ethernet

TAIPEI, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sercomm (TWSE: 5388), a leading manufacturer and supplier of telecom equipment, today announced the availability of the world's first Verified for Interoperability (VFI) DOCSIS® 3.1 Cable Modem with 2.5Gbps Ethernet capability. Sercomm ES2251, a DOCSIS 3.1 eMTA Cable Modem, achieved CableLabs® DOCSIS® 3.1 and PacketCable™ 1.5 Verified for Interoperability. Sercomm has marked a key milestone in the development of cable's multi-gigabit DOCSIS 3.1 services with 2.5Gbps Ethernet, which enables cable operators to deliver high-capacity, ubiquitous broadband network service up to 2.5Gbps. Sercomm ES2251 has passed the series of comprehensive tests that adhere to multiple DOCSIS 3.1 and PacketCable 1.5 specifications and received CableLabs approval in Certification Wave 126.

The proliferation of multimedia streaming, virtual reality gaming, and other applications have led to ever-growing user demands for massive bandwidth and low latency. The advanced ES2251 now complements Sercomm's cable modems product portfolio and is ready for cable operators to offer multi-gigabit broadband service. The ES2251 enables true DOCSIS 3.1 multi-gigabit services for residential and SMB customers. Other features of the ES2251 include two voice ports, PacketCable 2.0 support, configurable Low/High Split (5-45MHz/5-204MHz), up to 1.2GHz of cable plant spectrum, speed test client (iPerf3), TR-069, and SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) management.

"As ultra-high-definition, real-time applications become more mainstream over the next decade, cable networks must meet customer bandwidth, speed, and latency requirements. Sercomm has devoted significant R&D resources in developing innovative solutions to deliver next-generation telecommunication services," said Derek Elder, President of Sercomm Technology, the US subsidiary of Sercomm. "With the world's first CableLabs Verified for Interoperability DOCSIS 3.1 device with 2.5Gbps Ethernet, Sercomm proves its technology-leading position in cable CPE market. The Sercomm ES2251 offers cable operators not only the guarantee of interoperability but also high performance and cost-effectiveness."

About Sercomm Corporation

Sercomm Corporation (TWSE: 5388) is a worldwide leading manufacturer of telecom and broadband equipment. Founded in 1992, Sercomm has focused on developing embedded solutions to make networking simple and affordable. With its fully integrated engineering capability and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, Sercomm offers comprehensive telecom broadband solutions such as small cells, residential/enterprise gateways, and IoT products, and is now a global leader in the industry. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Sercomm's global operation network covers markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. Its customer base includes the world's top service provider, networking OEM, and system integrators. For more information, please visit www.sercomm.com.

CableLabs and DOCSIS are trademarks of Cable Television Laboratories, Inc.

