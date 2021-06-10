Serena Williams to headline Lattice's 2021 Resources for Humans Virtual Conference

Serena Williams, Tennis Champion and Entrepreneur, to headline Lattice's 2021 Resources for Humans Virtual Conference. Tweet this

This year's event theme 'Lead with Empathy' highlights the sentiment that HR and People leaders will need to take a deep look at the needs of their companies and employees, and update or develop new playbooks to help maintain performance while still driving a strong culture in the new world of work.

Lattice welcomes tennis legend, Serena Williams, as the 2021 featured speaker. Serena Williams is an internationally recognized figure whose name is synonymous with power and performance. Recognized as one of the greatest athletes of all time, her strength and resilience extends to her life off the court — from her challenging journey into motherhood to her redefinition of what it means to be a "working mom" to her success as an entrepreneur and investor. Serena will sit down with Lattice CEO, Jack Altman to talk about what fueled her passion to be an advocate for parental leave, female empowerment, and diverse representation in leadership. She'll also share her advice on how to maintain a culture of high performance while building a culture of high empathy.

"Serena Williams has put focus and influence into being a force for change," said Jack Altman, CEO of Lattice. "Her clear-eyed, cogent approach to driving impact for others has set her apart on the global stage regardless of her great athletic success."

Resources for Humans Virtual was created to inspire, educate and motivate the HR and People community. The company's 2020 event was attended by over 30,000 professionals from all over the world and featured over 40 speakers including Trevor Noah and Ed Catmull.

To register for free to this year's Resources for Humans Virtual conference and access the latest information on session topics, speaker announcements, and other exciting surprises, visit: lattice.com/rfh-virtual-2021.

About Lattice

Lattice is the people management platform that enables people leaders to develop engaged, high-performing teams. By combining continuous performance management, employee engagement, development, and growth in one solution, HR and People teams get powerful, real-time analytics that leads to actionable insights turning managers into leaders, employees into high-performers, and companies into the best places to work. Based in San Francisco, Lattice serves over 2,500 customers including Slack, Cruise, and Reddit, and was ranked no. 22 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list and recently achieved a one billion dollar valuation in early 2021. Learn more about Lattice by visiting: www.lattice.com .

