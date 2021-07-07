Serenity Kids Launches Grass Fed A2 Whole Milk Toddler Formula

AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serenity Kids, the fastest growing baby and toddler food brand continues to expand its unique portfolio, of protein and fat-based purees and grain free puffs, to a new category - introducing its first ever Grass Fed A2 Whole Milk Toddler Formula. Like the brand's other innovative products, this formula is unlike any other and is the first U.S. formula to use regeneratively farmed whole milk. Their team of expert moms and scientists have created a nutrient-rich formula that is more aligned to human milk than any others on the market at a state-of-the-art facility with optimized sources of protein, eight sources of quality fats, carbohydrates, prebiotics, vitamins, and minerals.

Serenity Kids' new Grass Fed A2 Whole Milk Toddler Formula

"Like so many moms, I struggled with breastfeeding," said Serenity Carr, CEO and co-founder of Serenity Kids. "When I realized, I would need to supplement, I was shocked at the formula options out there. Even the best, organic, European ones contained low quality ingredients like syrup sweeteners, industrial seed oils, and cheap synthetic vitamins that I preferred not to feed my daughter. But I had to use them because I had no other options. My anger and passion to make children healthier pushed me to develop a high-quality product, with well-sourced ingredients, for my little one and yours. I'm so beyond proud of the whole team for creating a truly innovative formula that is supercharged with high-quality nutrition that's easy to digest and tastes great!"

Carr partnered with Dr. Sarah Ballantyne, Ph.D., Medical Biophysicist, New York Times Best Selling Author, and founder of The Paleo Mom, to research and conduct an international study of breast milk composition. She studied every peer-reviewed scientific paper she could find on breast milk (over 200 papers) and evaluated the nutritional makeup of hundreds of potential ingredients, to help create this new revolutionary A2 Whole Milk Toddler Formula.

"I'm incredibly honored to have been a part of the development of this formula," said Dr. Sarah Ballantyne. "Our lofty goal — meticulously crafting a toddler formula designed to match the functional and nutritional composition of breast milk, as closely as possible, using only premium ingredients — was an immense challenge that could only be accomplished thanks to the combined expertise of many talented moms who all shared a deep and personal passion for the mission. Serenity Kids has produced a game-changing formula as a result!"

Serenity Kids' new Grass Fed A2 Whole Milk Toddler Formula is the first-ever formula both designed for the microbiome and to not include synthetic folic acid or industrial seed oils. All of the ingredients included are clean and premium quality to elevate the macronutrient profile of this formula with key differentiators including:

Grass Fed Organic A2 Whole Milk : A2 beta-casein proteins (also the type in human milk) are found to be better for gut health than A1 proteins in most cow's milk formulas. Sourced from Alexandre Family Farm, the first certified regenerative A2 dairy farm by the Savory Institute & Regenerative Organic Alliance.

: A2 beta-casein proteins (also the type in human milk) are found to be better for gut health than A1 proteins in most cow's milk formulas. Sourced from Alexandre Family Farm, the first certified regenerative A2 dairy farm by the Savory Institute & Regenerative Organic Alliance. Fatty Acids : A variety of quality fat sources promote optimal cellular function, derived from grass fed, organic whole milk, olive oil, sustainably sourced palm oil, coconut oil, algal oil, and cocoa butter versus most formulas that use non-fat milk and industrial seed oils.

: A variety of quality fat sources promote optimal cellular function, derived from grass fed, organic whole milk, olive oil, sustainably sourced palm oil, coconut oil, algal oil, and cocoa butter versus most formulas that use non-fat milk and industrial seed oils. Organic Lactose : A naturally occurring sugar and a source of the main type of carbohydrate found in breast milk, whereas most formulas contain corn syrup or maltodextrin.

: A naturally occurring sugar and a source of the main type of carbohydrate found in breast milk, whereas most formulas contain corn syrup or maltodextrin. Prebiotics : Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs), Galactooligosaccharides (GOS), and Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) from inulin are essential nutrients found in breast milk that support the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut.

: Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs), Galactooligosaccharides (GOS), and Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) from inulin are essential nutrients found in breast milk that support the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut. Five Nucleotides : Non-protein compounds that play a key role in promoting a healthy immune system, metabolism, and blood flow.

: Non-protein compounds that play a key role in promoting a healthy immune system, metabolism, and blood flow. DHA & ARA Fats : Key for brain and eye development, and not extracted with hexane, a neurotoxin.

: Key for brain and eye development, and not extracted with hexane, a neurotoxin. Better Vitamin Sources : Easier for the body to absorb, such as the methylcobalamin form of vitamin B12 and L-methylfolate rather than synthetic folic acid.

This new A2 Whole Milk Toddler Formula meets the FDA nutritional requirements for infant formula; however, it has not yet gone through the FDA evaluation process that is required for infant formula. Until it does, it can only be recommended for children 12 months and up, or as directed by a health professional. Serenity Kids' A2 Whole Milk Toddler Formula provides a balance of proteins, carbohydrates, essential fatty acids, and other functional nutrients needed to support normal growth and development as little ones transition to whole foods. Serenity Kids' A2 Whole Milk Toddler Formula is currently available online at www.MySerenityKids.com and in Whole Foods Market nationwide.

About Serenity Kids:

Serenity Kids is Austin based baby and toddler food of the highest nutritional, ethical, and taste standards. Sparked by the co-founder couple Serenity and Joe Carr's desire for healthier food for their baby, Della. Serenity Kids' Ethically Sourced Meat Baby Food, Organic Savory Veggie Baby Food, Toddler Purees with Bone Broth, and new Grain Free Puffs lines are available online at www.MySerenityKids.com and Amazon, and in over 4,000 grocery stores nationwide including select H-E-B locations, Kroger, select Albertsons/Safeway, Sprouts, Wegmans, Whole Foods Market, and more. For more information on the brand, mission, and products, please go to www.MySerenityKids.com, and follow @MySerenityKids on Instagram and Facebook.

