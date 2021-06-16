Serenity Kids, the Fastest Growing Baby Food Brand, Closes $7M Series A Investment Round Led By CircleUp Growth Partners to Further Expand Category Leadership

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serenity Kids, the fastest-growing shelf-stable baby and toddler food brand, announced today the successful close of a $7 million Series A financing round led by CircleUp Growth Partners. CircleUp and its proprietary data insights platform, Helio, identified Serenity Kids as a brand to watch and was driven to invest in the visionary company to help Serenity Kids lead the transformation of the baby and toddler food industry.

Additional funding for the round was provided by Wild Ventures and existing notable investors including Nick Green and Gunnar Lovelace, co-founders of Thrive Market; Melissa Urban, founder and CEO of Whole30; Katie Wells, founder of Wellness Mama; and Ben Greenfield, author and co-founder of Kion. The round also includes new investors such as Jason and Colleen Wachob, married co-founders of mindbodygreen; Joe De Sena, founder of Spartan Race; and Max Lugavere, bestselling author of "Genius Foods."

"We are very excited to be closing this investment round. We actually weren't even thinking about starting our Series A funding round until the second half of 2021," said Joe Carr, President and co-founder of Serenity Kids. "CircleUp brings statistics from their data insights platform Helio that reinforces and supports our mission, growth, and trajectory and has tremendous experience and success as investors with many other CPG brands. Based on that opportunity, we were convinced to expedite the round and bring them on as our lead strategic partner. We're looking forward to working with the CircleUp team, along with all of our amazing continued and new investors to further Serenity Kids' mission of helping babies grow up healthy, happy, and strong."

Since launching in 2018, Serenity Kids has become the quickest growing baby food brand, as well as the number one shelf-stable baby food brand by velocity and the number two brand by overall sales at Whole Foods Market and in the Natural Retail Channel. Serenity Kids' revenue grew over 200% in 2020 versus 2019, with a projected growth of over 150% this year. The brand increased its retail availability by 1,000 stores at the end of 2020 and has reached over 4,400 doors in the first quarter of 2021. Serenity Kids' success highlights the current buying trends of parents focusing on the importance of high-quality, nutrient-dense, and low-sugar products with sourcing and testing traceability. The brand's most recent first-to-market launch of the new Grain Free Puffs in February 2021, has demonstrated this once again, introducing new customers to a brand with strong points of difference versus the current offerings filled with grain and rice-based puffs.

"CircleUp Growth Partners looks to invest in companies that are primed for disruption," said Karen Howland, General Partner at CircleUp Growth Partners. "I was immediately drawn to the brand's focus on nutrient-dense meals — a trend that was not being met by options on the market. We've had our eye on Serenity Kids for a while, when our proprietary Helio data discovered strong results for the brand, we were confident that Serenity Kids was the company to back in the infant and toddler food category."

Serenity Kids is a family-owned, parent-created, and mission-based brand, that produces products made from ethically sourced meats, organic vegetables, and healthy fats. Founded by married co-founders, Joe and Serenity Carr, the couple was driven to create a line of low-sugar, healthy baby food for their daughter, Della. Serenity Kids offers twelve great tasting pouch purees including Ethically Sourced Meats, Organic Savory Veggies, and Toddler Purees with Bone Broth. Most recently, Serenity Kids launched a new line of Grain Free Puffs with three varieties for healthy and savory toddler snacking.

Serenity Kids makes premium products of the highest nutritional, ethical, and taste standards. Serenity Kids only uses ingredients without any antibiotics, added hormones, pesticides, fillers, GMOs, or major allergens. All of Serenity Kids' products are Clean Label Project certified. Serenity Kids' Ethically Sourced Meat Baby Food, Organic Savory Veggie Baby Food, Toddler Purees with Bone Broth, and new Grain Free Puffs lines are available online at www.MySerenityKids.com, Amazon, and Thrive Market, and in over 4,000 grocery stores nationwide including Harris Teeter, select H-E-B locations, Kroger, Natural Grocers, Meijer, select Albertsons/Safeway locations, Sprouts, Wegmans, Whole Foods Market, and more. For more information on the brand, mission, and products, please go to www.MySerenityKids.com, and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

