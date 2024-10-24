The classic Trucker Hat and Hoodie by SERGEANT combine casual comfort with timeless style and are ready for every day, year round use.

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SERGEANT LLC, a leading manufacturer of tactical, outdoor, and survival gear and apparel, is excited to announce the company's new apparel collection with the introduction of a classic trucker hat and full-zip hoodie.

Created for every day, multi-season use, the new line offers consumers a comfortable and casual option for hiking the newest trail, working on their latest outdoor project, or taking in the final few sunsets of the fall season.

SERGEANT launches new apparel collection featuring classic trucker hat and hoodie combining casual comfort with timeless style. The new collection delivers simplicity, versatility, and durability, and are ready for every day, year round use.

The classic trucker hat is a mid-profile structured 6 panel cap with an adjustable snapback and is one size fits most. Color options include black and grey with a white or grey embroidered logo.

With a full-zip front, drawstring hood, and left/right side hand pockets, the hoodie takes casual comfort and timeless style to the next level. Available in small through XL, and offered in black with a white printed logo, it's the ideal go-to hoodie for everyday wear.

The SERGEANT trucker hat and hoodie will become the go-to favorites for those looking for simplicity, versatility, and durability in their wardrobe, and are the perfect combination for year round use.

About SERGEANT

Inspired by the honor, courage, and strength of the men and women in America's military, law enforcement, and first responder community, SERGEANT® was launched in 2007 with a very clear mission: Build the world's toughest tactical, outdoor, and survival gear. Gear that our customers can always rely on. To achieve that goal, SERGEANT is dedicated to using the strongest materials and the newest manufacturing techniques, combined with traditional hand craftsmanship, to ultimately produce the most rugged, reliable, and trusted products in the industry. As an American Owned & Operated company, we back our products with a Lifetime Warranty, and are a proud supporter of veterans, law enforcement, and first responders. So, whether you are a service member, adventurer, or outdoor enthusiast, you can be confident that every product stamped with the SERGEANT trademark is ready for action and built to last. TOUGH GEAR. MADE RIGHT. ® That is our commitment to you. For more information, please visit SergeantUSA.com.

SOURCE SERGEANT LLC