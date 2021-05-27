Sergio Guerra, Ph.D., Joins Braun Intertec Air Permitting and Compliance Team

MINNEAPOLIS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braun Intertec, an engineering, consulting, and testing firm with more than 35 offices in seven states, is pleased to announce that Sergio Guerra has joined the Braun Intertec Environmental Permitting and Compliance team. Guerra brings 20 years of experience in air quality with expertise in research, regulations, modeling, and consulting; giving him unique insight into the interaction of the theoretical and practical aspects of air quality.

"We are delighted to have Sergio bring his deep knowledge of air quality to our environmental permitting and compliance team," said Jon Carlson, Braun Intertec CEO. "Sergio excels at developing client relationships and will be an asset to our team as we continue to expand the environmental regulatory expertise and consulting services we offer clients."

Guerra will consult on projects where clients need assistance complying with local, state, and federal environmental laws and regulations including air permit documentation, regulatory applicability, and dispersion modeling. Guerra gained significant regulatory experience through his work as a regulator for the State of Kansas and as an environmental consultant working with clients nationwide. He has consulted for industrial clients in industries which include oil and gas, manufacturing, power plants, foundries, semiconductors, automotive, and silica sand processing. Guerra is also the chair of the Atmospheric Modeling and Meteorology Committee of the Air and Waste Management Association.

Braun Intertec air permitting expertise encompasses compliance audits for industrial facilities; emissions inventory reporting; air monitoring, stack testing and modeling to help verify compliance; and third-party air modeling. The addition of Guerra strengthens a well-developed air practice team that includes former regulators from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), engineers, and expert air modelers. Air permitting continues to be at the forefront of the company's environmental consulting practice as clients and regulators demand additional complex services.

