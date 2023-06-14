Serial Entrepreneur Jonah Goodhart Joins Attain Board of Directors

Attain

14 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

Veteran advertising executive brings 25+ years of industry experience and will lend commerce data expertise to fortify Attain's strategy and growth

CHICAGO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain, a leading permissioned commerce data platform that powers sales transaction measurement and purchase-based data activation for brands, today announced that Jonah Goodhart will join its Board of Directors. Goodhart, the former CEO and co-founder of Moat, former executive at Oracle Data Cloud, founding investor and board member of Right Media, and investor in 100+ technology companies, brings a unique perspective and know-how to Attain's product innovation and go-to-market strategy.

"Jonah's extensive experience across commerce data and the media industry will be invaluable to Attain as we accelerate our growth strategy," said Brian Mandelbaum, Attain's CEO and cofounder. "His seasoned insights will be a significant asset to our Board as we scale our platform to further improve brand outcomes."

Attain's platform sees over half a billion dollars of purchase data in real-time, daily. Its data provides deeper insights into how, what, when and where consumers spend, and will spend, their money. With his new position on the board, Goodhart's expertise will support Attain's continued disruption of the digital marketing and advertising industry.

"Attain's ability to leverage their footprint across retailers and merchants, including online and offline, is truly unique," said Goodhart. "With $600B+ in global digital ad spend this year, marketers must have trusted transaction measurement to make decisions that drive ROI. Attain's real-time transaction data creates actionability that is both accurate and scaled."

Goodhart's appointment comes on the heels of a major partnership agreement with global advertising leader The Trade Desk, announced in May.

For more information on Attain's leadership team, visit: attaindata.io/about/.

About Attain
Attain's mission is to empower marketers to drive better outcomes by providing access to firstparty permissioned commerce data. Powered by a financial services app, retail loyalty account linking, receipt capture and survey results, Attain is uniquely positioned to provide deeper insights into how, what, when and where consumers spend their money.

Co-founded by CEO Brian Mandelbaum & CTO Dominic Bennett, Attain, formerly known as Klover, was founded in 2019 and is based in Chicago.

For more information on Attain, visit attaindata.io

SOURCE Attain

