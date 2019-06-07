SeriousFun Children's Network Names Michael Koenigs To Board Of Directors

WESTPORT, Conn., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of SeriousFun Children's Network has voted to welcome Michael Koenigs to the Board effective immediately. SeriousFun Children's Network, founded by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman, is a community of 30 camps and programs around the world that offer life-changing camp experiences to children with serious illnesses and their families, always free of charge.

Michael Koenigs serves as the executive producer of ABC "Localish," developing shows for ABC Television/Disney that highlight the good happening in cities across America. He also serves as the host of ABC's "More in Common," a show about people coming together despite their political and personal differences. Previously, Michael Koenigs was a reporter for ABC News covering events ranging from presidential campaigns to breaking news. He began his TV career producing for Chris Cuomo at "20/20," before joining Diane Sawyer's team at "ABC World News Tonight." As a Senior Coordinating Producer for ABC's Lincoln Square Productions, he developed original TV formats for Disney Channel, ABC Television, and Hulu. In 2016, he biked 1,000 miles across America for his original series "Election Cycle" which ran across ABC News platforms including "Good Morning America" and "Nightline." Michael is a graduate of Harvard University and served as a camp counselor at The Painted Turtle, the SeriousFun camp in California, in 2008.

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Koenigs to the Board of SeriousFun Children's Network. Not only are his background and dedication to delivering news that highlights the good that is happening across America admirable, but his clear commitment to the mission of SeriousFun makes him a perfect addition to our Board. We look forward to working with him," said Maurice Pratt, Chairman of the Board, SeriousFun Children's Network.

SeriousFun Children's Network is a global community of 30 camps and programs serving children with serious illnesses and their families, always free of charge. Following the founding of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp by Paul Newman in 1988, he and other like-hearted individuals opened similar camps around the world, ultimately joining together to form SeriousFun Children's Network. Thanks to a shared vision and collective contributions, the Network has evolved to become the leader in the field of medical specialty camps, delivering more than one million life-changing experiences to children and families from more than 50 countries. Each member camp is an independent, not-for-profit organization dependent upon private funding to serve all children at no cost to their families. To learn more about SeriousFun, visit www.seriousfunnetwork.org.

