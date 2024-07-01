SERIOUSFUN CHILDREN'S NETWORK NAMES SHELLY ISAACSON AS NEW BOARD CHAIR

NORWALK, Conn., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of SeriousFun Children's Network is pleased to welcome Shelley Isaacson to the board of the global organization founded by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman. SeriousFun is the leading network of medical specialty camps in the world, offering life-changing camp experiences to children with serious medical conditions and their families, always free of charge.

Isaacson currently serves as a professor in children's literature at Simmons and Tufts Universities. She earned a Master of Arts in Children's Literature and a Master of Fine Arts in Writing for Children from Simmons University in Boston, Massachusetts. She also received a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and Psychology from the University of Michigan and a Master of Education from Harvard University's Graduate School Education. Prior to being a professor, Isaacson worked as a curriculum developer on various STEM-themed and literacy curricula for use in schools and informal education settings. She also lived in Hong Kong for two years where she worked on children's programming at an English-language television station.

"Shelley brings a unique blend of education, experience, and creativity to SeriousFun. Her knowledge of youth education and curriculum development will expand the expertise of children's issues at the Network leadership level," said Blake Maher, CEO of SeriousFun Children's Network. "We are so pleased that she has chosen to join SeriousFun in positively impacting the lives of children living with serious illnesses all around the world."

About Serious Fun's Network

SeriousFun Children's Network is the leading network of medical specialty camps in the world, comprised of 30 camps and programs serving children with serious illnesses and their families, always free of charge. Following the founding of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp by Paul Newman in 1988, he and other like-hearted individuals opened similar camps around the world, ultimately joining together to form SeriousFun Children's Network. Thanks to a shared vision and collective contributions, the Network has evolved to become the leader in medical specialty camps, delivering over 1.9 million life-changing experiences to children and families from over 50 countries. Each member camp is an independent, not-for-profit organization dependent upon private funding to serve all children at no cost to their families. To learn more about SeriousFun, visit www.seriousfun.org.

