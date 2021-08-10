Serta® Unveils Premium Arctic Sleep System Providing Ultimate Cooling Relief for Hot Sleepers

"Sleeping hot can happen to anyone," said Laura Brewick, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Serta. "If you are sleeping hot, it could be because your mattress is actually trapping heat around your body. The Serta Arctic sleep system does the opposite — pulling heat away from the body for a restful, uninterrupted night's sleep."

Studies have shown that sleeping hot can noticeably impede the body's ability to rest, causing a ripple effect across a person's quality of life. Interrupted sleep can negatively impact a person's health through irritability, increased stress, decreased creativity and more. The new Serta Arctic sleep system is designed to provide a lifeline to wellness for hot sleepers whose needs haven't been met by existing cooling mattresses available on the market.

Built with advanced cooling technology exclusive to Serta, the state-of-the-art sleep system is backed by rigorous product testing. Unlike many competing products, the Serta Arctic mattress is not merely a mattress that supplies "cool touch," but rather one that provides all-night cooling relief.

The Arctic sleep system's cutting-edge technology is powered by Reactex®, part of Soft-Tex International, Inc. The system features three layers of cooling technology that work together to pull heat deep into the mattress and away from the body, helping sleepers stay cool. The result is a mattress with 15x better cooling power* than previous product lines that feels up to five degrees cooler than the leading cooling mattress.

Complementary cooling accessories including memory foam pillows, mattress protectors and sheets work together to wrap hot sleepers in cooling comfort all night long. Through this full assortment of cooling accessories, the Serta Arctic sleep system puts unprecedented power in consumers' hands to take control of their sleep health and self-care.

"Solving our consumers' needs is what drives Serta to deliver meaningful innovations to help people sleep better," Brewick said. "The Arctic sleep system is just one way we're striving to pioneer fully curated sleep solutions. Harnessing groundbreaking technologies, we're expanding beyond the mattress so consumers can access their full potential of health and wellness benefits from their sleep."

The Serta Arctic sleep system is available now at www.serta.com as well as from select retailers nationwide. The mattress is available in foam and hybrid models, starting at $3,499 for a queen size. The foam model comes in plush and firm varieties, and the hybrid model comes in medium and plush varieties. All mattress versions come with a risk-free, 120-night trial.

*15x benefit exists while the phase change material is active. Results based on the difference in heat absorbed by Serta Arctic and Serta Perfect Sleeper Luminous Sleep mattresses while the phase change material is active.

ABOUT SERTA

A champion of comfort for all, Serta, Inc. ("Serta"), through its licensees, has pioneered sleep innovation for more than 90 years, bringing quality products to over 150 countries worldwide. From Perfect Sleeper® to iComfort®, Serta's award-winning mattress collections are designed to provide superior comfort through support and breathability. In addition to the consumer-facing business, Serta is a leading provider of beds in the hospitality industry, including several of the world's largest hotel chains. The brand's mascot, the Serta Sheep, has garnered numerous advertising accolades, including Madison Avenue Icon of the Year, and remains the face of the company today. For more information, visit Serta.com.

