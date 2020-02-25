ServerCentral Turing Group and Digital Realty Expand Partnership for Hybrid Cloud Solutions

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ServerCentral Turing Group (SCTG), a managed IT infrastructure service provider, and Digital Realty, a leading global provider of data center colocation and interconnection solutions, today announced an expanded collaboration on Digital Realty's Ashburn, VA connected campus to expand hyperscale connectivity availability and deliver custom, hybrid cloud solutions with full access to the global PlatformDIGITAL™ community of network, content and cloud providers.

SCTG's expanded relationship with Digital Realty will further enable highly reliable access and improved application performance in one of the fastest-growing, highest-demand data center environments around the globe in Ashburn, VA. By leveraging Digital Realty's extensive understanding of customer deployment models, SCTG and its enterprise clients will be able to accelerate digital transformation initiatives with pre-validated footprints for network, control and data hubs.

"Companies need hyperscale platform connectivity and hybrid solutions to be competitive worldwide," said Jordan Lowe, CEO and co-founder of ServerCentral Turing Group. "Digital Realty is the perfect partner for us because they provide the accessibility, resiliency and availability our clients need to scale quickly and efficiently."

SCTG understands that a proven and trustworthy data center is essential for supporting the mission-critical applications enterprises depend on during their digital transformation journeys. Along with instant scalability, SCTG clients can expect:

Secure interconnection. Custom network architectures deliver secure connectivity to help organizations scale hybrid services quickly and safely.

Custom network architectures deliver secure connectivity to help organizations scale hybrid services quickly and safely. Customer service excellence. Customers can expect 15-minute response times from SCTG 24/7, 365 days per year.

Customers can expect 15-minute response times from SCTG 24/7, 365 days per year. Top-to-bottom technical quality. High-quality equipment is paired with a deep understanding of the way it works.

High-quality equipment is paired with a deep understanding of the way it works. Always-on availability. Resilient data center architecture ensures uninterrupted service for network and applications.

Resilient data center architecture ensures uninterrupted service for network and applications. Improved application performance. Additional resources and computing power can be accessed quickly, whenever and wherever they are needed.

"SCTG understands what it takes to run a highly dependable data center in one of the fastest-growing data center environments in the world," said Erich Sanchack, EVP, Operations for Digital Realty. "By partnering with us to provide rapid response times and year-round service, SCTG's clients can be confident they have a solid operational foundation on PlatformDIGITAL™ for their global digital transformation initiatives."

For more information about ServerCentral Turing Group and its cloud-native software development, Amazon Web Services consulting, cloud infrastructure, and global data center services, visit www.servercentral.com .

About ServerCentral Turing Group

At ServerCentral Turing Group (SCTG), we enable and transform businesses using technology. SCTG is one of a select number of global organizations to be a Digital Realty Gold Partner, an Equinix Gold Partner, a VMware Gold Partner and an Amazon Web Services Advanced Consulting Partner, Managed Service Provider Partner and Authorized Public Sector Partner. Learn more at www.servercentral.com or by calling (888) 875-4804 or (312) 829-1111.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media and Industry Analyst Contacts

Jack McHugh

Server Central Turing Group

(816) 679-8277

jack@propllr.com

Marc Musgrove

Digital Realty

+1 (415) 508-2812

mmusgrove@digitalrealty.com

Investor Relations

John Stewart

Digital Realty

+1 (415) 738-6500

InvestorRelations@digitalrealty.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the ServerCentral Turing Group, including expected benefits of the expanded collaboration with the company, and PlatformDIGITAL™. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Digital Realty

Related Links

http://digitalrealty.com

