Serverfarm Continues Sustainability Mission with Acquisition and Modernization of Los Angeles Data Center

The 117,500-square-foot, 22 MVA building is host to hyperscale, transportation, healthcare and government tenants. It is strategically located in a key market in close proximity to movie production studios, major aerospace and defense contractors, research and development companies and corporate campuses. In addition, the data center is well connected to Tier 1 and dark fiber providers, offering secure global network on-ramps. The facility meets all HIPAA, HITECH and PCI compliance requirements. The LAX1 facility will fulfill key data center requirements to a well-established and fast-growing market.

This acquisition strategy aligns with Serverfarm's sustainability mission . Serverfarm acquires and modernizes facilities, applying its Data Center Management as a Service (DMaaS) solution, which is powered by InCommand, to manage enterprise workloads in an automated, highly efficient manner. An independent consultant determined that this strategy results in up to an 88% reduction in embodied carbon emission when compared with a standard new construction. Since its latest growth in Europe and additional expansion in Toronto, this acquisition expands Serverfarm's portfolio of owned and managed assets to over 100 locations across more than 40 countries.

"Throughout the pandemic, we've been laser focused on delivering much-needed capacity to our clients and partners in the most efficient way possible," said Avner Papouchado , CEO of Serverfarm. "The latest phase of our data center acquisition strategy is helping to answer demand for efficiently managed colocation space in a Los Angeles site that's a launching pad to APAC and the rest of the world. We're proud to offer our world-class InCommand DMaaS solution in a community that's home for myself and many of our team members."

On Earth Day, Serverfarm will launch the trailer of its podcast, The Future of Data Centers. The first of four quarterly mini-series will kick off in May with host Joel Makower, Founder of GreenBiz, and tackle data center sustainability. For podcast updates, click here .

For more details on LAX1, check out this interview with Mario Calderone, Serverfarm's VP of Real Estate.

About Serverfarm

Serverfarm is a unique IT and data center developer and operator with a pioneering approach to accelerating digital transformation for service providers and enterprises. With InCommand Services, our integrated platform of real estate, data center and IT management solutions, we maximize our customers' infrastructure efficiencies, providing them with end-to-end visibility and control over their IT and data center environments. As a result, our customers and their teams gain agility, reliability and efficiencies, allowing them to focus on innovation. For more information, visit www.serverfarmllc.com .

