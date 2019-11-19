ServerFarm Joins NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center Program to Help Enterprises Deploy AI

Program Supports ServerFarm's Mission to Facilitate Digital Transformation Across Its World-Class Facilities

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServerFarm, the innovative data center developer and operator, has joined the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program, which connects service providers and enterprises with AI-ready facilities for smooth, quick, and cost-effective AI deployments. NVIDIA DGX™ systems power AI use cases from data security and analytics to connected cars, a market expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% from 2019 to 2026, according to Verified Market Research.

Developed to meet the demands of AI and analytics, NVIDIA DGX systems are built on the revolutionary NVIDIA Volta™ GPU architecture. Combined with innovative GPU-optimized software and simplified management tools, these fully-integrated solutions are designed to give data scientists the most powerful tools for AI exploration. Service providers and enterprises across verticals have adopted NVIDIA DGX systems, but to do so, they must have access to modern data center facilities that can support accelerated computing operations. For those that don't, the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program leads the way to validated colocation partners with state-of-the-art facilities that are ideal for hosting DGX AI compute infrastructure.

"We routinely hear from executives who want to get away from physical IT infrastructure management and the associated capital expenditures, but they have concerns about the ability to securely leverage next-gen technologies," said Avner Papouchado , CEO of ServerFarm. "Our collaboration with NVIDIA is a prime example of how our customers can have it all - lower costs, more control, and accelerated digital transformation. As a new NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program partner, we're staying ahead of the curve and investing in the technologies needed to manage today and tomorrow's workloads."

"The NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program makes deploying state-of-the-art AI infrastructure easier than ever," said Tony Paikeday, Director of Product Marketing for DGX Systems at NVIDIA. "With global data center providers like ServerFarm, we're helping enterprises overcome the facilities challenges associated with accelerated computing infrastructure."

This news follows announcements about ServerFarm's Amsterdam data center acquisition and $200 million recapitalization . For more information about ServerFarm, visit www.serverfarmllc.com . To download ServerFarm's latest white paper, titled "Data Centers: Driving Digital Transformation for the Automotive Industry," click here.

