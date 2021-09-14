Serverless Security Market by Service Model, Security Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026
Sep 14, 2021, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Serverless Security Market by Service Model (BaaS and FaaS), Security Type (Data, Network, Perimeter, and Application), Deployment Mode (Public and Private), Organization Size (SMEs and Large enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher forecasts the global Serverless security market size to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2021 to USD 5.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.9% during 2021-2026.
Serverless architectures are prone to several security risks such as event injection, broken authentication, insecure deployment settings, over-privileged function permission and roles, insufficient logging and monitoring, improper exception handling, and vulnerability management. These act as major drivers for the Serverless security market.
Among security type, network security segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Network security is the technique of securing networks from advanced threats on the serverless architecture. Sophisticated threats are negatively impacting the serverless computing platform by evading network defenses and targeting vulnerabilities in the system. With the growth in cloud adoption, the chances of misconfigurations have increased significantly. Serverless security helps monitor serverless applications to prevent unauthorized access and misuse of networking resources. The key trends that contribute to the serverless network security market growth are the growing usage of cloud computing services and serverless architectures. Hence is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.
Large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period
The adoption of serverless security among large enterprises is high due to the ever-increasing demand for cloud automation and serverless models, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Large enterprises are heavily investing in advanced technology to increase the company's overall productivity and efficiency. With the ever-increasing amount of data, large enterprises need to invest in IT and security infrastructure. The shift of large enterprises to DevOps and microservices architectures has become more eminent. Hence, large enterprises are implementing serverless security to mitigate serverless security risks such as event injection, broken authentication, insecure app secret storage, and improper exception handling.
Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
APAC experiences considerable security spending owing to the ever-growing threat landscape of the region. APAC is expected to provide significant growth opportunities during the forecast period. The untapped potential markets, high penetration of advanced technologies, growth in application development in various industries, and economic developments and government regulations are expected to drive the serverless security market during the forecast period. An increasing number of organizations in APAC are migrating their legacy data center processes to a serverless environment. This causes problems such as insecure configuration, function permissions, and event data injection, thereby driving the need for serverless security. Increasing advancements in mobility and cloud adoption and growing mandatory compliances with government regulations to resolve data security issues have forced enterprises to adopt serverless security solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Serverless Security Market
4.2 Market, by Service Model
4.3 Market, by Security Type
4.4 Market, by Deployment Mode
4.5 Market, by Organization Size
4.6 Serverless Security Market, by Vertical
4.7 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase in the Misconfiguration to Boost the Growth of Serverless Security
5.2.1.2 Compliance Concerns in Traditional Cloud Computing
5.2.1.3 Future of Microservices Lies in Serverless and Function-As-A-Service
5.2.1.4 Lack of Security Tools and Processes
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Awareness Toward Serverless Resources, Serverless Architecture, Serverless Security and Strategy
5.2.2.2 Distrust and Weak Collaboration Among Enterprises and Serverless Security Service Providers
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Migration to Serverless Technology to Give an Opportunity for Serverless Security
5.2.3.2 New Marketplaces for Serverless Functions
5.2.3.3 Usage of Edge Computing with Serverless Technology
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Cost-Efficiency for Long-Running Computation
5.2.4.2 Challenges in Proving Compliance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics
5.4 Serverless Security Ecosystem
5.5 Technology Analysis
5.5.1 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
5.5.2 Cloud Computing
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
5.7 Revenue Shift: Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers
5.9 Pricing Analysis
5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6 Serverless Security Market, by Service Model
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Market Drivers, by Service Model
6.1.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Market, by Service Model
6.2 Function-As-A-Service
6.3 Backend-As-As-Service
7 Serverless Security Market, by Security Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Market Drivers, by Security Type
7.1.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Market, by Security Type
7.2 Data Security
7.3 Application Security
7.4 Network Security
7.5 Perimeter Security
7.6 Other Security Types
8 Serverless Security Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Market Drivers, by Organization Size
8.1.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Market, by Organization Size
8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.3 Large Enterprises
9 Serverless Security Market, by Deployment Model
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Market Drivers, by Deployment Model
9.1.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Market, by Deployment Model
9.2 Public Cloud
9.3 Private Cloud
10 Serverless Security Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Market Drivers, by Vertical
10.1.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Market, by Vertical
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.3 Telecom
10.4 Retail and Ecommerce
10.5 Healthcare
10.6 Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services
10.7 Energy and Utility
10.8 Media and Entertainment
10.9 Other Verticals
11 Serverless Security Market, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Market Evaluation Framework
12.3 Key Market Developments
12.3.1 Product Launches
12.3.2 Deals
12.4 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players
12.5 Market Share Analysis of the Top Market Players
12.6 Historical Revenue Analysis
12.7 Ranking of Key Players in the Serverless Security Market, 2021
12.8 Company Evaluation Matrix
12.8.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology
12.8.2 Stars
12.8.3 Pervasive Players
12.8.4 Emerging Leaders
12.8.5 Participants
12.9 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.10 Business Strategy Excellence
12.11 Company Product Footprint Analysis
12.12 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant
12.12.1 Progressive Companies
12.12.2 Responsive Companies
12.12.3 Dynamic Companies
12.12.4 Starting Blocks
12.13 Right to Win
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 Amazon Web Services
13.1.2 Palo Alto Networks
13.1.3 Microsoft
13.1.4 Google
13.1.5 Imperva
13.1.6 Aqua Security
13.1.7 Signal Sciences
13.1.8 Rackspace
13.1.9 Micro Focus
13.1.10 Serverless
13.2 Other Players
13.2.1 Ibm
13.2.2 Sophos
13.2.3 Cisco
13.2.4 Fortinet
13.2.5 Oracle
13.2.6 Check Point
13.2.7 Cloudflare
13.2.8 Sysdig
13.3 Startup/Sme Profiles
13.3.1 Deepfence
13.3.2 Stackery
13.3.3 Stackpath
13.3.4 Lumigo
13.3.5 Thundra
13.3.6 Snyk
13.3.7 Alcide
14 Adjacent Markets
15 Appendix
